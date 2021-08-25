Synthetic Tartaric Acid market 2021: Scope, Challenges, Restrains, Size and Market Share with Growth Forecast to 2026

Global “Synthetic Tartaric Acid Market” report focuses on the Synthetic Tartaric Acid industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Synthetic Tartaric Acid market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Synthetic Tartaric Acid market resulting from previous records. Synthetic Tartaric Acid market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

Tartaric acid is a white, crystalline organic acid that occurs naturally in many fruits. It is commonly mixed with sodium bicarbonate and is sold as baking powder used as a leavening agent in food preparation. The acid itself is added to foods as an antioxidant and to impart its distinctive sour taste.

Tartaric acid is used in many applications, food and beverages, wine, pharmaceutical, construction, cosmetic and chemical industry. For food, beverage and wine, tartaric acid is used for acidifying and enhancing the flavors of them. In pharmaceutical industry, tartaric acid is used as an excipient to prepare antibiotics, pills, tablets and some other medicines for heart disorders. In construction sector, tartaric acid is used in gypsum and cement to retard drying, and as a fluidizer of ceramics. In chemical industry, tartaric acid is used for photography, polishing in electronics and plastics industries. For cosmetic, tartaric acid is used as a basic compound in some natural body creams.

Tartaric acid mainly has three types: L-Tartaric Acid, D-Tartaric Acid, DL-Tartaric Acid. L-Tartaric acid is produced in the largest amount. D(-)-tartaric acid is more and more widely used in pharmaceuticals and food industry. DL-Tartaric Acid is widely used in many fields such as foodstuff, medicine, chemical industry and light industry etc.

The global Synthetic Tartaric Acid market size is projected to reach USD 550.1 million by 2026, from USD 377 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

