Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | 2getthere, Caterpillar, DAF Trucks

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3512872/global-and-china-autonomous-trucks-and-buses-market

Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Leading Players: 2getthere, Caterpillar, DAF Trucks, Daimler, EasyMile, Ford Motor Company, Hino Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Iveco, Komatsu, MAN SE, Scania AB, Tesla, Uber (Otto), Volvo Group, Waymo (Google), Auro Robotics, Einride, Embark Trucks, GAZ Group, Isuzu Motors, KAMAZ, Local Motors, NAVYA, Nikola Motor Company, Peterbilt, Proterra, SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank), Starsky Robotics, TuSimple

Product Type:

Autonomous Trucks

Autonomous Buses

By Application:

B2B

B2C



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market?

• How will the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Autonomous Trucks and Buses market?

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3512872/global-and-china-autonomous-trucks-and-buses-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Autonomous Trucks

1.2.3 Autonomous Buses

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 B2B

1.3.3 B2C

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Trucks and Buses Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Autonomous Trucks and Buses Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Autonomous Trucks and Buses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Autonomous Trucks and Buses Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Autonomous Trucks and Buses Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Autonomous Trucks and Buses Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Autonomous Trucks and Buses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks and Buses Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 2getthere

12.1.1 2getthere Corporation Information

12.1.2 2getthere Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 2getthere Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 2getthere Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.1.5 2getthere Recent Development

12.2 Caterpillar

12.2.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.2.2 Caterpillar Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Caterpillar Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Caterpillar Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.2.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.3 DAF Trucks

12.3.1 DAF Trucks Corporation Information

12.3.2 DAF Trucks Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DAF Trucks Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DAF Trucks Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.3.5 DAF Trucks Recent Development

12.4 Daimler

12.4.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.4.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Daimler Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Daimler Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.4.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.5 EasyMile

12.5.1 EasyMile Corporation Information

12.5.2 EasyMile Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 EasyMile Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EasyMile Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.5.5 EasyMile Recent Development

12.6 Ford Motor Company

12.6.1 Ford Motor Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ford Motor Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ford Motor Company Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ford Motor Company Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.6.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

12.7 Hino Motors

12.7.1 Hino Motors Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hino Motors Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hino Motors Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hino Motors Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.7.5 Hino Motors Recent Development

12.8 Hyundai Motor Company

12.8.1 Hyundai Motor Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hyundai Motor Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hyundai Motor Company Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hyundai Motor Company Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.8.5 Hyundai Motor Company Recent Development

12.9 Iveco

12.9.1 Iveco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Iveco Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Iveco Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Iveco Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.9.5 Iveco Recent Development

12.10 Komatsu

12.10.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.10.2 Komatsu Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Komatsu Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Komatsu Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.10.5 Komatsu Recent Development

12.11 2getthere

12.11.1 2getthere Corporation Information

12.11.2 2getthere Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 2getthere Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 2getthere Autonomous Trucks and Buses Products Offered

12.11.5 2getthere Recent Development

12.12 Scania AB

12.12.1 Scania AB Corporation Information

12.12.2 Scania AB Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Scania AB Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Scania AB Products Offered

12.12.5 Scania AB Recent Development

12.13 Tesla

12.13.1 Tesla Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Tesla Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tesla Products Offered

12.13.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.14 Uber (Otto)

12.14.1 Uber (Otto) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Uber (Otto) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Uber (Otto) Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Uber (Otto) Products Offered

12.14.5 Uber (Otto) Recent Development

12.15 Volvo Group

12.15.1 Volvo Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Volvo Group Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Volvo Group Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Volvo Group Products Offered

12.15.5 Volvo Group Recent Development

12.16 Waymo (Google)

12.16.1 Waymo (Google) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Waymo (Google) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Waymo (Google) Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Waymo (Google) Products Offered

12.16.5 Waymo (Google) Recent Development

12.17 Auro Robotics

12.17.1 Auro Robotics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Auro Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Auro Robotics Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Auro Robotics Products Offered

12.17.5 Auro Robotics Recent Development

12.18 Einride

12.18.1 Einride Corporation Information

12.18.2 Einride Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Einride Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Einride Products Offered

12.18.5 Einride Recent Development

12.19 Embark Trucks

12.19.1 Embark Trucks Corporation Information

12.19.2 Embark Trucks Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Embark Trucks Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Embark Trucks Products Offered

12.19.5 Embark Trucks Recent Development

12.20 GAZ Group

12.20.1 GAZ Group Corporation Information

12.20.2 GAZ Group Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 GAZ Group Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 GAZ Group Products Offered

12.20.5 GAZ Group Recent Development

12.21 Isuzu Motors

12.21.1 Isuzu Motors Corporation Information

12.21.2 Isuzu Motors Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Isuzu Motors Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Isuzu Motors Products Offered

12.21.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Development

12.22 KAMAZ

12.22.1 KAMAZ Corporation Information

12.22.2 KAMAZ Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 KAMAZ Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 KAMAZ Products Offered

12.22.5 KAMAZ Recent Development

12.23 Local Motors

12.23.1 Local Motors Corporation Information

12.23.2 Local Motors Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Local Motors Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Local Motors Products Offered

12.23.5 Local Motors Recent Development

12.24 NAVYA

12.24.1 NAVYA Corporation Information

12.24.2 NAVYA Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 NAVYA Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 NAVYA Products Offered

12.24.5 NAVYA Recent Development

12.25 Nikola Motor Company

12.25.1 Nikola Motor Company Corporation Information

12.25.2 Nikola Motor Company Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Nikola Motor Company Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Nikola Motor Company Products Offered

12.25.5 Nikola Motor Company Recent Development

12.26 Peterbilt

12.26.1 Peterbilt Corporation Information

12.26.2 Peterbilt Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Peterbilt Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Peterbilt Products Offered

12.26.5 Peterbilt Recent Development

12.27 Proterra

12.27.1 Proterra Corporation Information

12.27.2 Proterra Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Proterra Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Proterra Products Offered

12.27.5 Proterra Recent Development

12.28 SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank)

12.28.1 SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank) Corporation Information

12.28.2 SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank) Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank) Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank) Products Offered

12.28.5 SB Drive (Subsidiary of SoftBank) Recent Development

12.29 Starsky Robotics

12.29.1 Starsky Robotics Corporation Information

12.29.2 Starsky Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Starsky Robotics Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Starsky Robotics Products Offered

12.29.5 Starsky Robotics Recent Development

12.30 TuSimple

12.30.1 TuSimple Corporation Information

12.30.2 TuSimple Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 TuSimple Autonomous Trucks and Buses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 TuSimple Products Offered

12.30.5 TuSimple Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Industry Trends

13.2 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Drivers

13.3 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Challenges

13.4 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Autonomous Trucks and Buses Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours At USD(3900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/bb30d7e092d07244882ae49978ff2dab,0,1,global-and-china-autonomous-trucks-and-buses-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“””

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/