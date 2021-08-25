Tourist Bus market: Top Investment Pockets in the Market- Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Daimler, Solaris Bus & Coach

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Tourist Bus market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Tourist Bus Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Tourist Bus market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Tourist Bus market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Tourist Bus market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Tourist Bus market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Tourist Bus market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Tourist Bus market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Tourist Bus market.

Tourist Bus Market Leading Players: Zhengzhou Yutong Bus, Daimler, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer, Otokar, Scania, Tata Motors, King Long United Automotive, Zhongtong Bus, Zhuhai Guangtong Bus, Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus, DFAC, CRRC, Beiqi Foton Motor, ANKAI, Gillig, Collins Industries, Starcraft Bus, Trans Tech, IC Bus, Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird Corporation, Girardin Minibus, Lion Bus, Alexander Dennis, Iveco, Ford, FAW, Higer Bus, DEALER SPIKE

Product Type:

Fuel Power

Electric Power

Hybrid Power

By Application:

Commercial

Private Charter



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Tourist Bus market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Tourist Bus market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Tourist Bus market?

• How will the global Tourist Bus market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Tourist Bus market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tourist Bus Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fuel Power

1.2.3 Electric Power

1.2.4 Hybrid Power

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Private Charter

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tourist Bus Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Tourist Bus Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Tourist Bus, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Tourist Bus Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Tourist Bus Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Tourist Bus Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Tourist Bus Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Tourist Bus Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Tourist Bus Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tourist Bus Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Tourist Bus Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Tourist Bus Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Tourist Bus Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Tourist Bus Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Tourist Bus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tourist Bus Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Tourist Bus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Tourist Bus Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Tourist Bus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tourist Bus Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tourist Bus Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tourist Bus Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Tourist Bus Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Tourist Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tourist Bus Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Tourist Bus Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Tourist Bus Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Tourist Bus Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Tourist Bus Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Tourist Bus Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Tourist Bus Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Tourist Bus Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Tourist Bus Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tourist Bus Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Tourist Bus Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Tourist Bus Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Tourist Bus Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Tourist Bus Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Tourist Bus Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Tourist Bus Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Tourist Bus Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Tourist Bus Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Tourist Bus Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Tourist Bus Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Tourist Bus Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Tourist Bus Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Tourist Bus Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Tourist Bus Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Tourist Bus Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Tourist Bus Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Tourist Bus Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Tourist Bus Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Tourist Bus Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Tourist Bus Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Tourist Bus Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Tourist Bus Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Tourist Bus Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Tourist Bus Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Tourist Bus Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Tourist Bus Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Tourist Bus Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tourist Bus Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Tourist Bus Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Tourist Bus Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Tourist Bus Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Tourist Bus Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Tourist Bus Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Tourist Bus Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Tourist Bus Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Tourist Bus Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Tourist Bus Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Tourist Bus Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Tourist Bus Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Tourist Bus Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Tourist Bus Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tourist Bus Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tourist Bus Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

12.1.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Corporation Information

12.1.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.1.5 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Recent Development

12.2 Daimler

12.2.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Daimler Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daimler Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.3 Solaris Bus & Coach

12.3.1 Solaris Bus & Coach Corporation Information

12.3.2 Solaris Bus & Coach Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Solaris Bus & Coach Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Solaris Bus & Coach Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.3.5 Solaris Bus & Coach Recent Development

12.4 Volvo

12.4.1 Volvo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Volvo Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Volvo Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Volvo Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.4.5 Volvo Recent Development

12.5 Ashok Leyland

12.5.1 Ashok Leyland Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ashok Leyland Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ashok Leyland Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ashok Leyland Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.5.5 Ashok Leyland Recent Development

12.6 BYD

12.6.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.6.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BYD Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BYD Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.6.5 BYD Recent Development

12.7 New Flyer

12.7.1 New Flyer Corporation Information

12.7.2 New Flyer Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 New Flyer Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 New Flyer Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.7.5 New Flyer Recent Development

12.8 Otokar

12.8.1 Otokar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Otokar Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Otokar Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Otokar Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.8.5 Otokar Recent Development

12.9 Scania

12.9.1 Scania Corporation Information

12.9.2 Scania Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Scania Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Scania Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.9.5 Scania Recent Development

12.10 Tata Motors

12.10.1 Tata Motors Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tata Motors Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tata Motors Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tata Motors Tourist Bus Products Offered

12.10.5 Tata Motors Recent Development

12.12 Zhongtong Bus

12.12.1 Zhongtong Bus Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhongtong Bus Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Zhongtong Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhongtong Bus Products Offered

12.12.5 Zhongtong Bus Recent Development

12.13 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus

12.13.1 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Products Offered

12.13.5 Zhuhai Guangtong Bus Recent Development

12.14 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus

12.14.1 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Products Offered

12.14.5 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Recent Development

12.15 DFAC

12.15.1 DFAC Corporation Information

12.15.2 DFAC Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 DFAC Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 DFAC Products Offered

12.15.5 DFAC Recent Development

12.16 CRRC

12.16.1 CRRC Corporation Information

12.16.2 CRRC Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 CRRC Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CRRC Products Offered

12.16.5 CRRC Recent Development

12.17 Beiqi Foton Motor

12.17.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Corporation Information

12.17.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Products Offered

12.17.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Development

12.18 ANKAI

12.18.1 ANKAI Corporation Information

12.18.2 ANKAI Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ANKAI Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ANKAI Products Offered

12.18.5 ANKAI Recent Development

12.19 Gillig

12.19.1 Gillig Corporation Information

12.19.2 Gillig Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Gillig Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Gillig Products Offered

12.19.5 Gillig Recent Development

12.20 Collins Industries

12.20.1 Collins Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 Collins Industries Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Collins Industries Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Collins Industries Products Offered

12.20.5 Collins Industries Recent Development

12.21 Starcraft Bus

12.21.1 Starcraft Bus Corporation Information

12.21.2 Starcraft Bus Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Starcraft Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Starcraft Bus Products Offered

12.21.5 Starcraft Bus Recent Development

12.22 Trans Tech

12.22.1 Trans Tech Corporation Information

12.22.2 Trans Tech Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Trans Tech Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Trans Tech Products Offered

12.22.5 Trans Tech Recent Development

12.23 IC Bus

12.23.1 IC Bus Corporation Information

12.23.2 IC Bus Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 IC Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 IC Bus Products Offered

12.23.5 IC Bus Recent Development

12.24 Thomas Built Buses

12.24.1 Thomas Built Buses Corporation Information

12.24.2 Thomas Built Buses Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Thomas Built Buses Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Thomas Built Buses Products Offered

12.24.5 Thomas Built Buses Recent Development

12.25 Blue Bird Corporation

12.25.1 Blue Bird Corporation Corporation Information

12.25.2 Blue Bird Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Blue Bird Corporation Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Blue Bird Corporation Products Offered

12.25.5 Blue Bird Corporation Recent Development

12.26 Girardin Minibus

12.26.1 Girardin Minibus Corporation Information

12.26.2 Girardin Minibus Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Girardin Minibus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Girardin Minibus Products Offered

12.26.5 Girardin Minibus Recent Development

12.27 Lion Bus

12.27.1 Lion Bus Corporation Information

12.27.2 Lion Bus Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Lion Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Lion Bus Products Offered

12.27.5 Lion Bus Recent Development

12.28 Alexander Dennis

12.28.1 Alexander Dennis Corporation Information

12.28.2 Alexander Dennis Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Alexander Dennis Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Alexander Dennis Products Offered

12.28.5 Alexander Dennis Recent Development

12.29 Iveco

12.29.1 Iveco Corporation Information

12.29.2 Iveco Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Iveco Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Iveco Products Offered

12.29.5 Iveco Recent Development

12.30 Ford

12.30.1 Ford Corporation Information

12.30.2 Ford Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Ford Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Ford Products Offered

12.30.5 Ford Recent Development

12.31 FAW

12.31.1 FAW Corporation Information

12.31.2 FAW Description and Business Overview

12.31.3 FAW Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.31.4 FAW Products Offered

12.31.5 FAW Recent Development

12.32 Higer Bus

12.32.1 Higer Bus Corporation Information

12.32.2 Higer Bus Description and Business Overview

12.32.3 Higer Bus Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.32.4 Higer Bus Products Offered

12.32.5 Higer Bus Recent Development

12.33 DEALER SPIKE

12.33.1 DEALER SPIKE Corporation Information

12.33.2 DEALER SPIKE Description and Business Overview

12.33.3 DEALER SPIKE Tourist Bus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.33.4 DEALER SPIKE Products Offered

12.33.5 DEALER SPIKE Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Tourist Bus Industry Trends

13.2 Tourist Bus Market Drivers

13.3 Tourist Bus Market Challenges

13.4 Tourist Bus Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Tourist Bus Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

