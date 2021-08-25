Dental Floss Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2018-2026| Reports And Data

Dental Floss, generally made up of either floss silk or nylon string is a soft thread or filament that helps in removing food trapped between teeth in areas where the toothbrush can’t reach. It also helps in removing the film of bacteria that forms before it hardens into a plaque.

Demand Scenario

The global dental floss market was USD 2.75 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2025 at a 5.12% CAGR of during the forecast period

Request for Sample with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3910

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share holding close to 50% of the market share in 2018 owing to the increased dental recommendations and increased attention towards oral hygiene in the region. The growth in Europe is due to increase in demand for dental flossing, inclination towards preventive oral healthcare measures and rise in consumer awareness. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East regions are anticipated to be the fastest growing regions during the forecasted period due to high economic growth and changing lifestyles

Direct Purchase this Market Research Report Now @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3910/Single

Drivers vs Constraints

The global dental floss market is mainly driven by the growing awareness among consumers based on the benefits and importance of flossing. The dental regulatory bodies are recommending dental floss in national health policies as an effective measure. However, the growth is hindered by lack of access to proper dental care in certain areas across globe.

Industry Trends and Updates

Procter & Gamble, an American multi-national company has made an agreement to purchase the Glide dental floss business for an undisclosed amount from W.L. Gore and Associates to increase sales of the Glide floss brand through cross-promotion with other products of Crest.

Get Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3910

Dr Tungs Dental, a global leader in oral hygiene has introduced their revolutionary new product – smart floss which helps in removing up to 50% more plaque than common flosses. It is their newest breakthrough in dental care products.