soundproof curtains market Size, Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2018-2026

Global soundproof curtains market was value US$ 1.50Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.90Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.59 % during a forecast period.

One of the best solutions for soundproofing a room is soundproof curtains. They are offering feature such as inexpensive, easy to hang up. Soundproof curtains are used as an auditory treatment to diminish sound. These curtains are manufactured by soundproof materials, which are hung vertically along walls, adjacent to movie screens, and structured as panels surrounding noisy objects.

Increasing awareness about health issues among people owing to noise pollution, technical advancement in soundproof raw materials such as fiberglass, vinyl, and natural wool are the key factors driving the growth of the soundproof curtains market. Soundproof curtains cannot be soundproofing as a soundproof window, but they are an excellent substitute for sound reduction at a low cost. An inclination of consumer preference towards competitive priced and visually attractive products has enhanced the soundproof curtains demand.

Products availability with varying designs and colors with customizable solutions are boosting the growth of industries.

Increasing eco-friendly and construction opportunity is expected to boost the soundproof curtains market. An upsurge in demand for green buildings and improved investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies is expected to booming soundproof curtains market. Additionally, strict government regulations regarding noise pollution are the primary factor, which is expected to drive the soundproof curtains market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for audio panels & additional supportive soundproof products and impulsive raw material prices are some of the factors, which are limiting the growth on the soundproof curtains market.

Double layer of curtains is providing an effective way of the usage of the soundproof curtains to reduce noise. A consumer can hang the first set of curtains on a regular curtain rod and the second set is hung from specially extended rods. It means that will creates an air gap between the layers of the curtains, which helps to absorb more sound.

Glass segment is projected to witness at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Glass wool offers benefits such as flexible, non-combustible, and non-degradable. Glass wool insulation is majorly used owing to its several properties like sound absorption, durability, water repellency, incombustibility. One of the properties such as excellent heat insulation is a suitable option for acoustic insulation.

The commercial segment is expected to lead the global soundproof curtains market. These curtains are used in an array of applications in cinema halls, malls, recording theatres, auditoriums, stadiums, workplaces, pubs, hospitals, hotels. Increasing disposal income, growing construction of commercial spaces are driving the demand for soundproof curtains in this sector.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global soundproof curtains market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the significant growth in the soundproof curtains market. The growth can be attributed to the increasing residential and commercial usage of the soundproof curtains. The Asia Pacific is the hub for foreign direct investment in the construction sector. Increasing population, high disposable income, and growing construction opportunities are driving the growth in the soundproof curtains market.

Inclination towards soundproof home to keep city out is one of the major drivers of the soundproof curtains market. Rising demand for maintainable & eco-friendly construction drives the soundproof curtains market rise in the region. The report gives a clear representation of the current market scenario of soundproof curtains market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, Porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Soundproof Curtains Market

Global Soundproof Curtains Market, By Type

Sound-insulating

Sound-reducing

Sound-blocking

Global Soundproof Curtains Market, By Material

Glass wool

Rock wool

Plastic foam

Natural fabrics

Global Soundproof Curtains Market, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Soundproof Curtains Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

