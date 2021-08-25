Returnable Transport Packaging Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2028

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP) was value US$ 2.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Returnable transport packaging comprises the packaging system that uses the reusable sacks, pallets, containers, drums, and racks. These are used to safely transport the products all over the supply chain system.

Due to the factor that returnable transport packaging (RTP) is environmentally friendly and cost-efficient, the market is growing at a significant rate. The returnable transport packaging market has great potential due to the rising landfilling issues, regulations on environmental issues, and the high cost of the packaging. The e-commerce organizations and the many industrial companies spend a lot on the packaging which affects largely on their service and manufacturing costs. Due to all these factors, there is a massive demand for the returnable transport packaging.

Wood material type segment is leading the global returnable transport packaging market. Returnable wood transport packaging is set to witness the highest growth rate owing to that sole reason of environmental impact, capital investment needed, and the total cost of the system, as well as transport/storage/repairs, ergonomics, and safety for workers when compared with other materials used. Though, there are stringent regulations that might impact market growth.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the maximum share in the global returnable transport packaging market throughout the forecast period. The demand for reusable packaging products will be the primary driver for the growth of the market in North America. The largest market segments contributing to the growth of the market in North America region are food and beverages and household products.

The key development in the market is Nefab Packaging Sweden AB acquired the assets of Foldy Pac Nordic AB, a company that produces wooden packaging for demanding transport by road, sea, and air, to growing their product portfolio and cater to more geographies.

Returnable transport packaging market report focuses on the global returnable transport packaging (RTP) future forecast, growth opportunity, a key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the returnable transport packaging (RTP) development in the US, Europe, and China.

Scope of Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP)

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP), by Material type

Plastic

Glass

Wood

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP), by Packaging type

Containers

Barrels

Drums

Pallets

Dunnage

Racks

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP), by Application

Automotive

Food and beverages

Consumer goods

Others

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP), by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market (RTP)

CSI Sertapak Inc.

Free Pack Net

alletOne

DS Smith

Nefab AB

George Utz

SSI Schaefer LTDA

Foxwood

European Logistics Management

Myers Industries

Monoflo International

Eltete TPM

Schoeller Allibert

Polymer Logistics N.V.

Lamar Packaging Systems

Outpace Packaging Solutions

DelTec Packaging

Green Peas Solutions

FCO Systems

CHEP International.