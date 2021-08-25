Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market 2021 Statistics, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke

“

The report titled Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petroleum-based Needle Coke report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum-based Needle Coke report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical, Fangda Carbon, Shanxi Jinzhou Group, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical, Shandong Yida New Material, Sinosteel

Market Segmentation by Product: Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium



Market Segmentation by Application: Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others



The Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum-based Needle Coke market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petroleum-based Needle Coke industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market?

Table of Contents:

1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Overview

1.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Overview

1.2 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Intermediate

1.2.2 Premium

1.2.3 Super Premium

1.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Petroleum-based Needle Coke Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Petroleum-based Needle Coke Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Petroleum-based Needle Coke Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Petroleum-based Needle Coke as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Application

4.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Graphite Electrode

4.1.2 Special Carbon Material

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

5.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

6.1 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

8.1 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Petroleum-based Needle Coke Business

10.1 ConocoPhillips

10.1.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

10.1.2 ConocoPhillips Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ConocoPhillips Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.1.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

10.2 C-Chem

10.2.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

10.2.2 C-Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 C-Chem Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 C-Chem Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.2.5 C-Chem Recent Development

10.3 Seadrift Coke

10.3.1 Seadrift Coke Corporation Information

10.3.2 Seadrift Coke Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Seadrift Coke Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Seadrift Coke Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.3.5 Seadrift Coke Recent Development

10.4 JXTG Holdings

10.4.1 JXTG Holdings Corporation Information

10.4.2 JXTG Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 JXTG Holdings Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 JXTG Holdings Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.4.5 JXTG Holdings Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Corporation

10.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sumitomo Corporation Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Corporation Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Indian Oil Company

10.7.1 Indian Oil Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Indian Oil Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Indian Oil Company Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Indian Oil Company Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.7.5 Indian Oil Company Recent Development

10.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

10.8.1 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Fangda Carbon

10.9.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fangda Carbon Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fangda Carbon Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fangda Carbon Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.9.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

10.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group

10.10.1 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Corporation Information

10.10.2 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.10.5 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Recent Development

10.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

10.11.1 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.11.5 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Recent Development

10.12 Shandong Yida New Material

10.12.1 Shandong Yida New Material Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Yida New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shandong Yida New Material Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shandong Yida New Material Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Yida New Material Recent Development

10.13 Sinosteel

10.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinosteel Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sinosteel Petroleum-based Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sinosteel Petroleum-based Needle Coke Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Distributors

12.3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

