Gland Packing Market Size 2021 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2027 | VALQUA, LTD, AESSEAL

The report titled Global Gland Packing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gland Packing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gland Packing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gland Packing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gland Packing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gland Packing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gland Packing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gland Packing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gland Packing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gland Packing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gland Packing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gland Packing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VALQUA, LTD, AESSEAL, Vulcan Seals, Carrara, Nippon Pillar, Klinger, John Crane, Hindustan Composites, Champion Seals, Hi Tech Seals Inc, Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd, Qingdao CIERNE, Gore, Garlock, Green Tweed

Market Segmentation by Product: Graphite Packing

Polymer Packing



Market Segmentation by Application: Valve

Pump

Compressor

Others



The Gland Packing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gland Packing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gland Packing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gland Packing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gland Packing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gland Packing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gland Packing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gland Packing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gland Packing Market Overview

1.1 Gland Packing Product Overview

1.2 Gland Packing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Graphite Packing

1.2.2 Polymer Packing

1.3 Global Gland Packing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gland Packing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Gland Packing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Gland Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Gland Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Gland Packing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gland Packing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gland Packing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Gland Packing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gland Packing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gland Packing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gland Packing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gland Packing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gland Packing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gland Packing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gland Packing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Gland Packing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Gland Packing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gland Packing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Gland Packing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Gland Packing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Gland Packing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Gland Packing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Gland Packing by Application

4.1 Gland Packing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Valve

4.1.2 Pump

4.1.3 Compressor

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Gland Packing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Gland Packing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gland Packing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Gland Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Gland Packing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Gland Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Gland Packing by Country

5.1 North America Gland Packing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Gland Packing by Country

6.1 Europe Gland Packing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gland Packing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Gland Packing by Country

8.1 Latin America Gland Packing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gland Packing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gland Packing Business

10.1 VALQUA, LTD

10.1.1 VALQUA, LTD Corporation Information

10.1.2 VALQUA, LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 VALQUA, LTD Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 VALQUA, LTD Gland Packing Products Offered

10.1.5 VALQUA, LTD Recent Development

10.2 AESSEAL

10.2.1 AESSEAL Corporation Information

10.2.2 AESSEAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AESSEAL Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AESSEAL Gland Packing Products Offered

10.2.5 AESSEAL Recent Development

10.3 Vulcan Seals

10.3.1 Vulcan Seals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vulcan Seals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Vulcan Seals Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Vulcan Seals Gland Packing Products Offered

10.3.5 Vulcan Seals Recent Development

10.4 Carrara

10.4.1 Carrara Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carrara Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Carrara Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Carrara Gland Packing Products Offered

10.4.5 Carrara Recent Development

10.5 Nippon Pillar

10.5.1 Nippon Pillar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nippon Pillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nippon Pillar Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nippon Pillar Gland Packing Products Offered

10.5.5 Nippon Pillar Recent Development

10.6 Klinger

10.6.1 Klinger Corporation Information

10.6.2 Klinger Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Klinger Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Klinger Gland Packing Products Offered

10.6.5 Klinger Recent Development

10.7 John Crane

10.7.1 John Crane Corporation Information

10.7.2 John Crane Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 John Crane Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 John Crane Gland Packing Products Offered

10.7.5 John Crane Recent Development

10.8 Hindustan Composites

10.8.1 Hindustan Composites Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hindustan Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hindustan Composites Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hindustan Composites Gland Packing Products Offered

10.8.5 Hindustan Composites Recent Development

10.9 Champion Seals

10.9.1 Champion Seals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Champion Seals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Champion Seals Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Champion Seals Gland Packing Products Offered

10.9.5 Champion Seals Recent Development

10.10 Hi Tech Seals Inc

10.10.1 Hi Tech Seals Inc Corporation Information

10.10.2 Hi Tech Seals Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Hi Tech Seals Inc Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Hi Tech Seals Inc Gland Packing Products Offered

10.10.5 Hi Tech Seals Inc Recent Development

10.11 Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd

10.11.1 Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd Gland Packing Products Offered

10.11.5 Samsung Industry Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.12 Qingdao CIERNE

10.12.1 Qingdao CIERNE Corporation Information

10.12.2 Qingdao CIERNE Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Qingdao CIERNE Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Qingdao CIERNE Gland Packing Products Offered

10.12.5 Qingdao CIERNE Recent Development

10.13 Gore

10.13.1 Gore Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gore Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Gore Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Gore Gland Packing Products Offered

10.13.5 Gore Recent Development

10.14 Garlock

10.14.1 Garlock Corporation Information

10.14.2 Garlock Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Garlock Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Garlock Gland Packing Products Offered

10.14.5 Garlock Recent Development

10.15 Green Tweed

10.15.1 Green Tweed Corporation Information

10.15.2 Green Tweed Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Green Tweed Gland Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Green Tweed Gland Packing Products Offered

10.15.5 Green Tweed Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gland Packing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gland Packing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Gland Packing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Gland Packing Distributors

12.3 Gland Packing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

