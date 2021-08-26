Interactive Display Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2030

The global interactive display market was valued at $14.63 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.80% from 2019 to 2026. Interactive display includes screens that project information such as images, videos, and texts. These display screens utilize numerous technologies such as light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and others.

Also, it is majorly used in consumer electronic devices such as monitor, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and others. The emergence of advanced technologies offers enhanced visualizations in several industry verticals, which include education, corporate, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others. Touch screen displays are in trend in education and corporate sector. Also, flexible display technologies witness popularity at a high pace. In addition, the touch screen displays provide high quality range of solution across spectrum of interactive technologies.

The market for interactive display in education, retail, corporate, healthcare, military and defense sector is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The demand for interactive display in the education and retail sector is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as surge in usage of interactive kiosk and interactive table, increase in demand for advance technologies, and rise in trend of touch-based devices. However, high cost of the transparent and quantum dot display technologies hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancement in interactive display for largest applications and growth in education and retail industry in emerging economies is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the interactive display market.

The market is segmented into panel type, technology, screen size, application, end user, and region. Based on panel type, the market is divided into flat panel display, flexible panel display, and transparent panel display.

Based on technology, it is classified into OLED, quantum dots, LED, and LCD. By application, it is categorized into interactive table, interactive monitor, interactive kiosk, interactive whiteboard, and video wall. By end user, the market is divided into healthcare, retail, BFSI, military & defense, education, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the market include LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Horizon Display Inc., Baanto International Ltd., Crystal Display Systems Ltd., and Elo Touch Solutions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PANEL TYPE

• Flat Panel

• Flexible Panel

• Transparent Panel

BY TECHNOLOGY

• OLED

• LED

• LCD

• QD

BY SCREEN SIZE

• Less than 35”

• 35” to 60”

• More than 60”

BY APPLICATION

• Interactive Table

• Interactive Monitor

• Interactive Kiosk

• Interactive Whiteboard

• Video Wall

BY END USER

• Healthcare

• Retail

• BFSI

• Military & Defense

• Education

• Other

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa