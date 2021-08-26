Computer Peripherals Market: Potential Impact and analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Computer Peripherals Market was valued US$ 4.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 289.33 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR ofÂ 70.77% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Connectivity, Product, End-users, and region. Further, Computer Peripherals Market based on Connectivity includes wired and wireless. Product segment is sub-segmented into an Input device, Output device, Storage device. End-user includes Residential and commercial the report segments the market into various sub-segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of Connectivity, A wired network connection is always the most reliable and most secure internet connection. Wireless networking is a great utility for mobile devices, but should not be the primary choice for office computers. Input devices are nothing but the Typing devices, Pointing devices, Optical devices, and Audio devices. Typing devices are essentially keyboard, used to insert text or command via the button. Pointing devices are categorized into mouse, joystick, stylus, touch screen and without just one of them, work canâ€™t be done. The growing demand for PC accessories is also complemented by measures adopted by vendors to retain and eventually gain larger market shares. North America is the large market for PC gaming peripherals followed by APAC. APAC will be the fast-rising market due to the increase in disposable incomes of people in this region and the growing popularity of online gaming. The major driving factor of computer peripherals market is increasing demand for a product. A rise in Demand for External Storage Devices, data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects.

Get An Exclusive Sample Of the Research Report at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11043

Major players in the computer peripherals market include Apple, Inc., Canon Inc., Dell, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ricoh Company, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

Scope of Global Computer Peripherals Market:

Global Computer Peripherals Market, by Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Global Computer Peripherals Market, by Product

Input device

Output device

Storage device

Global Computer Peripherals Market by End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Buy Now report with Analysis of COVID-19 at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11043/Single

Global Computer Peripherals Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Computer Peripherals Market:

Apple Inc.

Canon Inc.

Dell, Inc.

For Best Discount on Purchasing this Report Visit at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11043

Seiko Epson Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Logitech International S.A.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Ricoh Company

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Others