Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Overview
The term Complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) was adopted by expert consensus in 2013 to define a group of rare kidneys diseases driven by dysregulation of the complement cascade. It is a type of glomerular disease, characterized by predominant C3 complement component (C3) deposits in the glomeruli in the absence of a significant amount of immunoglobulin and without deposition of C1q and C4.
List of regions covered in the report
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
List of companies involved in the report
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Omeros Corporation
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- And Many More
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Diagnosis
In most of the cases, diagnosis of C3G requires a renal biopsy and careful review of light microscopy, immunofluorescence and electron microscopy. Broadly, C3G is defined as the predominant staining of C3 on immunofluorescence (IF) when compared to immunoglobulin (intensity >2 orders of magnitude). C3G is classified by electron microscopy findings into DDD or C3GN, depending on the presence or absence of dense osmiophilic intramembranous deposits.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Classification
The classification and nomenclature of this indication have drastically evolved over the years. Therefore, it is crucial to know the history of the naming system for C3G because some patients who were diagnosed with the disease before the new classification proposed in 2013 were introduced to know their disease by a different name. Before 2013, a portion of C3G patients carried the diagnosis of “membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN)” or “mesangio proliferative glomerulonephritis.” These same patients are now referred to as C3G patients based on the microscopic appearance of their glomeruli and the new definition of the disease.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Treatment
Optimal treatment for C3G has not been established yet since no treatment has proven effective and beneficial for C3G. Recommendations have only been deducted from case series and observational studies and are mostly based on expert opinion. As a consequence, its treatment has not been standardized and is concentrated in centers of expertise.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Drugs
- Danicopan (ACH-4471/ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Narsoplimab (OMS721): Omeros Corporation
- Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- LNP023 (TBD): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Insights
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Insights
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Forecast
Since there are no approved therapies for C3G, the market is mainly dominated by the use of off-label prescription drugs. Treatments for C3G include Immunosuppressant, Steroids, Renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system Inhibitors (RAAS), and other Supportive therapies (also including Antibody regimens: Eculizumab and Rituximab).
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology and treatment.
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.
- A detailed review of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy Market Report Highlights
- Under light microscopy, C3G presents as membrano-proliferative glomerulonephritis in 44–76% of patients, mesangial proliferative glomerulonephritis in 21–28%, diffuse endocapillary proliferative glomerulonephritis in 8–19%, and crescentic glomerulonephritis in 9%.
- DDD presents more often with acute crescentic lesions, while C3GN presents more often with chronic fibrotic and sclerotic lesions. However, Children present less commonly with glomerular and interstitial fibrosis than adults.
