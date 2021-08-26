Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Disease Overview and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, CRPS market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted CRPS market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current CRPS treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Overview

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is one of the most challenging chronic pain condition that is characterized by progressively worsening spontaneous regional pain without dermatomal distribution. The pain experienced is out of proportion in time and severity to the inciting event and accompanied by symptoms that vary in severity including skin changes, autonomic dysfunction, abnormal sensory and motor changes, and trophic changes. CRPS may develop after major trauma, surgery, or minor injury, and progresses with a variable course that ranges from self-limiting, mild symptomatology to chronic disease. In many cases, disease progression is debilitating and severely limits patients’ quality of life, creating a tremendous burden on patients and their families. Over time, CRPS has been defined and redefined. CRPS develops after an inciting noxious stimulus to an affected limb. There is little agreement with regards to the etiology, symptoms, clinical presentation, diagnosis, or treatment of CRPS.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Ovid Therapeutics/Takeda

AstraZeneca/Biohaven Pharmaceutical

And many others

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Diagnosis

There are no objective diagnostic tests for CRPS. Since, its pathophysiologic basis of CRPS is not fully understood, mechanism-based diagnosis is not yet feasible. Therefore, the diagnosis of CRPS is based solely on clinical signs and symptoms. The actual diagnosis of CRPS is made solely based on history and physical examination to determine whether a patient meets CRPS diagnostic criteria (often called the Budapest criteria). Other than this, objective testing (thermography, triple-phase bone scan, quantitative sudomotor axon reflex test, or a trial sympathetic ganglion block) may be used to support a clinical diagnosis.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Treatment

Given these obstacles to diagnosis, treatment, and research, Interdisciplinary approach is currently practiced widely for the management of CRPS which define the market scenario. Different interventional and non-interventional treatment modalities are applied empirically in a timely manner to facilitate reanimation of the affected extremity. Current treatment for CRPS includes non-surgical methods like medications (Pain reliever, Antidepressants and anticonvulsants, Corticosteroids, and Sympathetic nerve-blocking medication), Biofeedback, and therapy.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the CRPS report encloses the detailed analysis of CRPS developmental stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the CRPS clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935): Ovid Therapeutics/Takeda

BHV-5000: AstraZeneca/Biohaven Pharmaceutical

And many others

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of CRPS, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the CRPS epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for CRPS is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of CRPS market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global CRPS market.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) SWOT Analysis Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Market Overview at a Glance Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment and Management of CRPS Unmet Needs Patient Journey Key Endpoints in CRPS Clinical Trials Emerging Therapies CRPS: Seven Major Market Analysis Market Access and Reimbursement Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, CRPS market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CRPS R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for CRPS. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the CRPS market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for CRPS.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the over CRPS scenario of the research and development activities.

