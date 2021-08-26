Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Overview

Intra-abdominal infection (IAI) is a broad term that encompasses a number of infectious processes, including peritonitis, diverticulitis, cholecystitis, cholangitis, and pancreatitis. A common cause of IAI is appendicitis. Two classifications are used to subdivide IAIs: uncomplicated or complicated, considering infection extent; and community-acquired, healthcare-associated or hospital-acquired, regarding the place of acquisition.

Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Merck

Iterum Therapeutics

And many others

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market Report

Complicated IAI (cIAI) is defined as an infection that extends beyond the wall of a hollow viscus of origin into the abdominal cavity while being associated with an abscess or peritonitis. From a clinical point of view, “complicated” IAI are better differentiated into primary, secondary (community-acquired and postoperative), and tertiary peritonitis. Community-acquired intra-abdominal infections (CA-IAIs) are acquired in community, and healthcare-acquired intra-abdominal infections (HA-IAIs) develop in hospitalized patients or residents of long-term care facilities.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Prognosis

Factors influencing the prognosis of patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections include advanced age, poor nutrition, pre-existing diseases, immunodepression, extended peritonitis, occurrence of septic shock, poor source control, organ failures, prolonged hospitalization before therapy, and infection with nosocomial pathogens.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Treatment

Although previously considered a good marker, APACHE II value in peritonitis has been questioned because of the APACHE II impossibility to evaluate interventions, despite the fact that interventions might significantly alter many of the physiological variables. The MPI is specific for peritonitis and easy to calculate, even during surgery. MPI is calculated using simple factors such as degree of peritonitis, age, sex, time from perforation to operation, origin of sepsis, kind of exudates (clear, purulent or faecal).

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market Insights

cIAIs extend beyond the hollow viscus of origin and into the abdominal cavity with either abscess formation or peritonitis development. This type of infection requires source control plus antibiotic therapies. Empirical antibiotic treatment is determined based on whether the infection is community- or healthcare-acquired, in addition to the severity of infection.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market Forecast

Empirical broad-spectrum therapy for mild-to-moderate community-acquired cIAI is recommended. However, antipseudomonal, enterococcal, and antifungal agents are not warranted in this subset of patients. Nonetheless, the researchers caution the use of ampicillin-sulbactam, cefotetan, and clindamycin secondary to its increased resistance. In high-risk community-acquired cIAI, broad-spectrum antibiotics should also be used, either as a single agent or in combination with metronidazole. The quinolones should only be chosen if the local susceptibilities show >90% sensitivity to E coli. Double coverage against gram-negative organisms is unnecessary, unless a resistant organism is suspected. Additionally, MRSA and fungal coverage are not required unless cultures are positive for those organisms.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections: Market Overview at a Glance Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

