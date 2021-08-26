Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Overview

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of rare inherited autosomal recessive disorders characterized by a deficiency of one of the enzymes needed to make specific hormones. CAH affects the adrenal glands located at the top of each kidney. Normally, the adrenal glands are responsible for producing three different hormones, which include, corticosteroids: which gauge the body’s response to illness or injury; mineralocorticoids: which regulate salt and water levels; and androgens: which are male sex hormones.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Diurnal

Neurocrine Biosciences

Milendo Therapeutics

And many others

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Causes

The most common cause of CAH is the absence of the enzyme 21-hydroxylase. Different mutations in the gene are responsible for 21-hydroxylase, which result in different levels of the enzyme, producing a spectrum of effects. 21-hydroxylase deficiency is broken down further into two subcategories: Classical CAH, which can be sub-divided into the Salt-Losing (SL) form or the Simple-Virilizing (SV) form, and Non-Classical CAH.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment

Classical CAH is by far the more severe form and can result in adrenal crisis and death if not detected and treated. Non-classical CAH is milder, and may or may not present symptoms. There are other much rarer forms of CAH as well, including 11-Beta hydroxylase deficiency, 17a-hydroxylase deficiency, 3-Beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase deficiency, congenital lipoid adrenal hyperplasia and p450 oxidoreductase deficiency, which all display different symptoms.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report

An enzyme deficiency is likely to make the body unable to produce one or more of these hormones, which in turn may result in the overproduction of another type of hormone precursor in order to compensate for the loss.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Outlook

The best treatment options for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) depend on many factors, including the type of CAH and the signs and symptoms present in each person. Many people with CAH require steroids to replace the low hormones; these medications are to be taken daily throughout life, or the symptoms of CAH may return.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Size

The dynamics of the congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) market is anticipated to change during the forecast period, owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. There are currently five pipeline therapies under development for the treatment of CAH: NBI-74788 (Neurocrine Biosciences), Tildacerfont (Spruce Biosciences), Chronocort (Diurnal) and others.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Market Overview at a Glance Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Disease Background and Overview Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market

To understand the future market competition in the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market

To understand the future market competition in the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market

