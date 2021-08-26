Global Laboratory Informatics Market Trends And Analysis – Growth, Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2026

Latest Updated report Global Laboratory Informatics Market Report 2020-2026.

The key players profiled in this Report are:

KineMatik

LabWare

PerkinElmer Inc

Dassault Systèmes

Agilent Technologies, Inc

LABWORKS LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

LabLynx, Inc

LabVantage Solutions, Inc

Abbott Informatics

Autoscribe Informatics

Waters

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

Laboratory Informatics Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, India and Taiwan)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria)

Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type:

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS

Market Segmentation by Application:

Life sciences industry

Hospital and research labs

Forensic science

Metal and mining industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Informatics Market: The coronavirus recession is an economic recession happening across the world economy in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The epidemic can affect three key areas of the global economy: manufacturing, commodity sales, firms and financial markets.

