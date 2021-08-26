Gel Electrophoresis Market on New Data Insights Research (2021-2025)

Gel Electrophoresis Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Gel electrophoresis is a method for separation and analysis of macromolecules (DNA, RNA and proteins) and their fragments, based on their size and charge. It is used in clinical chemistry to separate proteins by charge and/or size (IEF agarose, essentially size independent) and in biochemistry and molecular biology to separate a mixed population of DNA and RNA fragments by length, to estimate the size of DNA and RNA fragments or to separate proteins by charge.

Personalized medicine is an umbrella term used for treatments tailor-made to suit individual patients’ anatomy and morphology. Personalized medicines greatly increase the efficacy of treatments through companion diagnostics and genetic testing. These drugs minimize any adverse effects the treatment may have on the patient. Gel electrophoresis techniques are widely adopted in the field of personal medicine to accurately map and analyze the abnormal tissues or molecules responsible for causing the illness. Electrophoresis techniques such as two-dimensional difference gel electrophoresis provide quantitative, sensitive, reproducible, high-throughput, and exhaustive global protein expression profiling.

The Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing number of government funding and investments, collaborations and acquisitions, the presence of a number of research labs and academic institutions, and investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies.

In 2019, the market size of Gel Electrophoresis is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gel Electrophoresis.

Leading key players of Gel Electrophoresis Market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, C.B.S. Scientific, Harvard Bioscience, Helena Laboratories, Hoefer, Lonza, Sysmex Partec, PerkinElmer, Sebia, SERVA Electrophoresis, Sigma-Aldrich, Shimadzu

Gel Electrophoresis Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Agarose Gel, Pulse Field Gel, Temperature Gradient Gel

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Gel Electrophoresis market is the incresing use of Gel Electrophoresis in Laboratory Research, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Gel Electrophoresis market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

