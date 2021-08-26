Steel Pipe Coatings Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global Steel Pipe Coatings market register in 2021?

Steel Pipe Coatings Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Steel pipe coatings, as the name suggests, are the coatings used for the protection of steel pipes. They are used where there is involvement of chemicals, gases, liquids and other materials. Steel pipe coatings are used for the protection of pipes from corrosion, erosion and from other problems such as cavitation.

Steel pipe coatings are widely used in the oil & gas and chemical processing industries. They also play a key role in water transportation and wastewater treatment. In wastewater treatment, steel pipe coatings help in retarding the growth of harmful bacteria. Steel pipe coatings also find applications in automotive, construction, food processing and mining industries. They are made from several materials such as epoxy resins, cement-mortar, polyurethane and bituminous asphalt.

In 2019, the market size of Steel Pipe Coatings is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Pipe Coatings.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Steel Pipe Coatings Market are PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, DowDupont, Arkema, ShawCor, 3M, LaBarge Coating, LyondellBasell Industries, L.B. Foster, Axalta Coating Systems

The opportunities for Steel Pipe Coatings in recent future is the global demand for Steel Pipe Coatings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Epoxy, Fusion Bond Epoxy, Cement-Mortar, Polyurethane, Bituminous Asphalt, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Steel Pipe Coatings market is the incresing use of Steel Pipe Coatings in Oil & Gas, Chemical, Building & Construction, Mining, Automotives and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Steel Pipe Coatings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

