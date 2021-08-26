Compaction Machines Market Size, Share 2021 : What is Compaction Machines Market?

Compaction Machines Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] A compaction machine is a type of a mechanical device that is used to compact or reduce the size of the soil, gravel, trash, concrete or asphalt used in the construction of roads, dams and airports, and in other construction related activities. Road rollers or compactors normally use the weight of the vehicle to compact the surface being rolled or use its mechanical advantage through vibration by getting enough power from its engine.

In terms of unit sales, the light compaction machines segment currently accounts for about 85% market share in terms of sales and is likely to dominate the overall market by the end of 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Compaction Machines is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Compaction Machines.

Leading key players of Compaction Machines Market are Volvo, Caterpillar, Terex, BOMAG, Wacker Neuson, XCMG, Zoomlion, Atlas, Wirtgen, Sany

Compaction Machines Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Heavy compaction machines, Light compaction machines

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Compaction Machines market is the incresing use of Compaction Machines in Construction, Industrials and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Compaction Machines market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

