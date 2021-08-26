Composite CNG Tanks Market Identify Key Drivers, Trends, Latest Innovations, Business Senario, Demand With Outlook by 2025

Composite CNG Tanks Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Compressed natural gas (CNG) (methane stored at high pressure) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline (petrol), Diesel fuel and propane/LPG. CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the fuels mentioned above. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill, because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. CNG may be found above oil deposits, or may be collected from landfills or wastewater treatment plants where it is known as biogas.

Heavy-duty vehicles are expected to generate a huge demand for composite CNG tanks, as many fleet operators are switching towards CNG-powered vehicles to reduce their operating cost.

In 2019, the market size of Composite CNG Tanks is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite CNG Tanks.

Leading key players of Composite CNG Tanks Market are Beijing Tianhai, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, MCS International, Quantum Technologies, Xperion

The opportunities for Composite CNG Tanks in recent future is the global demand for Composite CNG Tanks Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Composite CNG Tanks Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Composite CNG Tanks market is the incresing use of Composite CNG Tanks in Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Composite CNG Tanks market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

