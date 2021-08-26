Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market Analysis : Which segment accounted for the largest Trans-Cinnamic Acid market share?

Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Trans-cinnamic acid is not only used as a flavoring agent for bakery goods, confectionaries, beverages, and toothpaste but also as a precursor for esters to develop fragrances. Manufacturers extensively use trans-cinnamic acid to impart fragrance in air fresheners, soaps, and cosmetics. It is also used in mouthwash, chewing gums, and perfumes.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous R&D to prepare indigo dye which is less hazardous to health. Presence of synthetic indigo dye has resulted in declining use of natural dye in the textile industry. However, health issues and pollution due to synthetic dye has driven the demand for natural dyes in many countries. Keeping this in mind, scientists are trying to invent a method of producing indigo dye that is less hazardous to health with the help of continuous investment in R&D from manufacturers.

APAC accounted for the major shares of the trans-cinnamic acid market during 2017. Our anaysts have predicted that this region is expected to continue to account for the maximum share of this cinnamic acid market throughout the predicted period as well.

In 2019, the market size of Trans-Cinnamic Acid is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Trans-Cinnamic Acid.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market are BestAroma Biotech, Elan Chemical Company, Omega Ingredients, Wuhan Organic Material, Juhua Group

The opportunities for Trans-Cinnamic Acid in recent future is the global demand for Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Trans-Cinnamic Acid Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Purity≥98%, Purity≥99%, Purity≥99.5%, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Trans-Cinnamic Acid market is the incresing use of Trans-Cinnamic Acid in Flavors, Pharmaceuticals, Food Additives, Organic Synthesiss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Trans-Cinnamic Acid market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

