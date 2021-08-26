United States Chip Mounter Market: Top Key Players Updates, Industry Share, Size and Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Chip Mounter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. The United States chip mounter market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. A chip mounter refers to a robotic machine employed to place surface-mounted devices on printed circuit boards. While surface mounting, chips are directly located on PBCs by soldering without forming holes. Chip mounter finds diverse applications across various industries, such as automotive, telecommunication, medical, electronics, etc. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Several manufacturers are producing high-performance ICs on a large scale owing to the escalating demand for smart wearables, thereby primarily driving the market for chip mounter in the United States. In line with this, the key players are also launching innovative products to cater to the emerging trend of device miniaturization. Moreover, the wide presence of numerous prominent companies, such as Texas Instruments, Intel, Qualcomm, etc., in the United States is providing a positive impact on the market.

Additionally, the growing prominence of automated devices in the consumer electronics sector is also augmenting the product demand. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the United States market for chip mounter in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Fine Pitch Technology

Market Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

