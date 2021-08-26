United States Human Machine Interface Market 2020-2025: Share, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ United States Human Machine Interface Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States human machine interface market size is currently witnessing moderate growth.

A human-machine interface (HMI) refers to a dashboard used for efficient communication and interaction with the machine. It primarily consists of motion sensors, peripheral devices, and speech-recognition interfaces that share information through sound, sight, and touch. HMI helps in increasing user satisfaction, reducing errors, and enhancing overall productivity. In the United States, it is widely deployed in centralized control rooms, portable handheld devices, factory floor machines, digital signage, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The increasing demand for self-driven vehicles, along with the rising popularity of multimodal HMI solutions, including touchscreen, voice control, gesture, etc., are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of protocol conversion trend for exchanging data between connected devices also spurs the demand for HMI across diverse sectors in the United States. Besides this, the widespread adoption of HMI in the healthcare industry to improve patient monitoring and speed up the recovery process is further augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the introduction of HTML5 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) is expected to drive the market for HMI in the U.S. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware Basic HMI Advanced Panel-Based HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI

Software On-Premise HMI Advanced Panel-Based HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI

Services

Market Breakup by Configuration:

Embedded

Standalone

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

Motion HMI

Bionic HMI

Tactile HMI

Optical HMI

Acoustic HMI

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Packaging

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Utilities

Metals and Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

