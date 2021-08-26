Foam Blowing Agents Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global Foam Blowing Agents market register in 2021?

Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] The blowing agent is a chemical substance that is used in generating a gas to expand rubber, plastics, and ceramics to create foam. Blowing agents are used to impart features such as low weight, heat insulation, sound absorbency, permeability, elasticity, electrical insulation, excellent textures, wood grain, and shock absorbency. Blowing agents are used in the production of various types of foam such as rigid extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam, rigid PUR foam, and flexible PUR foams.

The HC segment accounted for the major shares of this market. HC foams are used in various applications including commercial refrigeration, cold storage, food processing, chill cabinets, and vending machines. With increasing use of HC in PU foams for various end-user industries including automotive, appliances, construction, flooring, and furnishing the segment will continue to account for the major shares of the foam blowing agents market throughout the next few years.

The PU segment will contribute to the highest revenue shares of this market. Owing to it properties such as high recyclability, clean incineration for pollutant filtration, and minimum wastage, there is an increasing demand for PU from the bedding and furniture and construction industries. The rising urban population in the emerging economies in APAC and the growing need for automotive components, will fuel the growth of the market in this segment.

In 2019, the market size of Foam Blowing Agents is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Foam Blowing Agents.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Foam Blowing Agents Market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, E. I. du Pont, Solvay, Arkema, Honeywell International, Daikin Industries, LANXESS, AkzoNobel, The Chemours Company, Haltermann GmBH, The Linde Group, Haitai Chemical, ZEON Corporation, Sinochem Group

The opportunities for Foam Blowing Agents in recent future is the global demand for Foam Blowing Agents Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14511128

Foam Blowing Agents Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Foam Blowing Agents market is the incresing use of Foam Blowing Agents in Polyurethane (PU) Foams, Polystryene (PS) Foams, Polyoleofins (PO) Foamss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Foam Blowing Agents market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14511128

For More Related R

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/