Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Overview

Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) refers to a clinically, genetically, and morphologically heterogeneous group of disorders associated with dysregulated insulin secretion. This condition causes individuals to have abnormally high levels of insulin, which is a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels. People with this condition have frequent occurrences of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). These occurrences can lead to a lack of energy (lethargy), irritability, or difficulty feeding in infants and young children. Repeated episodes of low blood sugar increase the risk of severe complications such as breathing difficulties, seizures, intellectual disability, vision loss, brain damage, and coma. CHI affects approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns, and is more common in certain populations, affecting up to 1 in 2,500 newborns.

Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Zealand Pharma

XOMA/Rezolute

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

And many others

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Mutations

Genetic forms of CHI are due to mutation in the genes involved in the regulation of insulin secretion. CHI typically presents with fasting hypoglycemia but can present with postprandial hypoglycemia or, in some cases, hypoglycemia can be provoked by protein/leucine loading or even exercise. Patients with CHI can vary in their presentation from having no symptoms to having severe, medically unresponsive disease, which might require a near-total pancreatectomy. Mutations in the ABCC8 and KCNJ11 genes are the most common causes of CHI and account for 40–45% of all cases (82% of diazoxide-unresponsive patients), whereas mutations have been identified on six other genes in approximately 5–10% of the cases. The genetic etiology for the remaining 45–55% of patients is still unknown. 55–60% of diazoxide-unresponsive CHI are focal forms, whereas 40–45% are diffuse forms, in western countries.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Diagnosis

The main criterion of CHI is inadequate insulin secretion, which may be diagnostic if insulin levels are increased, normal or detectable in the presence of hypoglycemia (<2.5 mmol/L). There is no correlation between the severity of hypoglycemia and serum insulin levels. One of the other criteria is intravenous glucose requirement higher than 8–10 mg/kg/min to maintain normoglycemia. A good glycemic response to glucagon injection is also indicative of CHI. A 4–6 h fasting test can help diagnose CHI if insulin concentration is not abnormal in the presence of hypoglycemia. Some forms of CHI may portray elevated serum lactate levels may also be found. Increased serum ammonia concentration during hypoglycemia may be associated with hyperinsulinism/ hyperammonemia syndrome. The molecular genetic analysis for SUR1 and KIR6.2 genes mutations may confirm the diagnosis of CHI. Another indicator of excess insulin is a glucagon stimulation test. Glucagon is a hormone that opposes insulin action and stimulates the release of glucose from liver glycogen stores. A rise in blood glucose after glucagon administration at the time of hypoglycemia is a sensitive marker for hyperinsulinism.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Treatment

Prompt treatment of hypoglycemia due to HI is crucial to avoid brain damage. Other alternative fuels, such as ketones or lactate, may be available for the brain during periods of hypoglycemia. In contrast, HI prevents the production of these fuels and leaves the brain without a source of energy. Hypoglycemia can be treated by giving a carbohydrate-containing drink by mouth or, if severe, by giving glucose through the vein or by injecting glucagon. Medications used to treat HI include diazoxide, octreotide, and glucagon. Emergency management includes parenteral glucose infusion, glucagon administration and frequent feeding. An individualized long-term management plan for each patient aims to normalize plasma glucose levels, provide an age-adjusted fasting tolerance, and avoid neurological symptoms associated with hypoglycemia. The introduction of pharmacological therapy should be one at a time to gauge the response and to monitor their side effects carefully.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Marketed Drug

Proglycem: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Emerging Drugs

Dasiglucagon: Zealand Pharma

XOMA 358/RZ358: XOMA/Rezolute

CSI-Glucagon (Continuous Subcutaneous Glucagon Infusion): Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Avexitide: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

And many others

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Outlook

As per the Congenital Hyperinsulinism International, congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) is the most frequent cause of severe, persistent hypoglycemia in newborn babies and children. In most of the countries, it is estimated to occur in approximately 1/25,000–1/50,000 births. Out of which, about 60% of babies with HI develop hypoglycemia during the first month of life, while 30% might be diagnosed in a later stage of their life. Thus, initiation of early treatment is essential for aggressive prevention of hypoglycemia and resulting brain damage.

There is only one approved therapy for CHI in the market, namely, Proglycem (diazoxide)—a non-diuretic benzothiadiazine derivative used for the management of symptomatic hypoglycemia. Proglycem capsules and suspension are manufactured by IVAX Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals, respectively; the suspension was manufactured for Gate Pharmaceuticals, a division of Teva Pharmaceuticals. As per the FDA, the oral capsules have been discontinued; however, the oral suspension is clinically prescribed and currently underuse. Additionally, several generic versions of this drug is also available in the market now.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report Highlights

Mutations in at least nine genes have been found to cause CHI. Mutations in the ABCC8 gene are the most common known cause of the disorder. They account for this condition in approximately 40% of affected individuals. Mutations in each of the other genes associated with this condition account for only a small percentage of cases.

CHI can have different inheritance patterns, usually depending on the form of the condition. At least two forms of the condition have been identified. The most common form is the diffuse form, which occurs when all of the beta cells in the pancreas secrete excess insulin while the focal form occurs when only some of the beta cells over-secrete insulin.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) market.

Table of content

1 Key Insights

2 Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI) Market Overview at a Glance

3 Executive Summary of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)

4 Disease Background and Overview: Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)

5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

7 Treatment

8 The United States Guidelines for CHI

9 European Guidelines for CHI

10 Japanese Guidelines for CHI

11 Treatment Algorithm for CHI

12 Recognized Establishments

13 Unmet Needs

14 Marketed Drug

15 Emerging Drugs

16 Attribute Analysis

17 Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI): Seven Major Market Analysis

18 Market Outlook: 7MM

19 KOL Reviews

20 Case Reports

21 Market Drivers

22 Market Barriers

23 SWOT Analysis

24 Appendix

25 DelveInsight Capabilities

26 Disclaimer

27 About DelveInsight

