Diethanolamide Market Size, Growth 2021: Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2028

The global diethanolamide market size is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Diethanolamide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Purity (<99%, 99%, Others), By Application (Cosmetics, Personal Care, Cleaning Application, Industrial Application, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028”. The substance falls under a class of compounds that originate from carboxylic acid, especially fatty acids, and ethanolamines. The industrial application of this compound is that of emulsifiers in cosmetics and personal care as well as foaming agents. This compound is derived from coconut oil, lauric acid, or even linoleic acid. The product is mainly used as an additive rather than a primary ingredient.

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Demand for Sanitary Products amid COVID-19 to Favor Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a damaging effect during lockdowns on most of the industries except the essential ones. The spread of the virus caused many border closures, which delayed the production process. The application of diethanolamide is mainly in cosmetics, personal care, and cleaning products such as soaps and bathing gels. The demand for these products during the lockdown did not go down but rather went up as people were conscious of hygiene and sanitation. After the lockdown is lifted, it is expected that demand and supply will get back to normal.

Some of the major players in the global diethanolamide market covered by Fortune Business Insights include:

Colonial Chemical

K & FS

Miwon Commercial

Zhejiang Zanyu

Haijie Chemical

Kao

Lubrizol

Kemei Chemical

Ele Corporation

Stepan

Market Segmentation:

By Purity

<99%

99%

Others

By Application

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Cleaning Application

Industrial Application

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on purity, the market is divided into <99%, 99%, and others. The application of the product segments it into cosmetics, personal care, cleaning application, industrial application, and others. The geography of the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The insights in the report are based on primary and secondary research. The analysis is based on industry-wide data and market projections are estimated by our in-house experts. The data is classified on various bases and each segment is meticulously studied to give strategies based on market dynamics. The indispensable guidance provided by our experts is beneficial for the new entrants to the market. The guidance includes business priorities, pricing, prominent business models, challenges, potential business expansion opportunities, and much more. This report is not only beneficial for the new entrants or business holders of the market but also for the investors in this product.

Driving Factor

Increasing Adoption of Personal Care Products to Promote Growth

Diethanolamide is a wetting agent, stabilizer, and foam accelerator. As a non-ionic surfactant, this product has excellent cleansing property and solvency which is anticipated to aid the growth of the market. Moreover, it is mainly soluble in organic solvents such as acid, and water. This makes it easier to dissolve in naturally occurring substances rather than specific artificial ones. The rise and spread of the coronavirus, coupled with the growing awareness of sanitation among consumers, is expected to boost the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. People are stocking up on soaps, body washes, and other cleaning supplies which primarily use diethanolamide as the foaming agent. The same cause has also resulted in the rising demand for cleaning supplies in the healthcare sector that will favor the global diethanolamide market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Remain Dominant Owing to Surge in Demand of Personal Care Products

North America is expected to hold the largest diethanolamide market share in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for personal care products and cosmetics is expected to boost the demand for the product in the region. Moreover, sales growth due to the current pandemic is expected to contribute to the market expansion.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly with the high demand from the chemical and industrial sectors. The use of this compound as an emulsifier and foaming agent is predicted to boost market consumption. The rising population of this region, along with population density, is expected to showcase considerable demand for cleaning products to maintain hygiene and sanitation.

Competitive Landscape

Business Expansion Strategies by Prominent Companies to Accelerate Their Market Growth

The production of diethanolamide is spread out globally. The fragmented structure of companies in the market results in only a few prominent players. These players are focusing on business expansion at the regional and global levels. Some of them are investing in advancements in production technology to increase the production efficiency of the compound. Product launches, expansion, acquisition, partnership, technological advancement, and others are the key trends of the market. The growing demand from the end-user industries is an excellent opportunity for the new entrants of the market to make their mark in this industry.

Diethanolamide Industry Developments:

Lubrizol manufactures a wide range of diethanolamides including cocoamide diethanolamides and other DEA formulations for personal care, cleaning and other applications.

