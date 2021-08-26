Global Black Quinoa Depth Research Report 2021|The J.M. Smucker Co., Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Black Quinoa market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Black Quinoa market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Black Quinoa market. The authors of the report segment the global Black Quinoa market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Black Quinoa market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Black Quinoa market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Black Quinoa market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Black Quinoa market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Black Quinoa market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Black Quinoa report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

The J.M. Smucker Co., Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC., Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S., Urbane Grain Inc., Nature’s Path Foods, FutureCeuticals Inc., Manini’s, LLC, Quinoa Foods Company, The British Quinoa Company, Dutch Quinoa Group, Kiwi Quinoa, Andean Valley Corporation, Andean Naturals, Organic Farmers Co., NorQuin, Shiloh Farms, Wunder Basket

Global Black Quinoa Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Black Quinoa market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Black Quinoa market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Black Quinoa market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Black Quinoa market.

Global Black Quinoa Market by Product

Organic Quinoa, Conventional Quinoa

Global Black Quinoa Market by Application

Food, Beverage, Nutrition, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Black Quinoa market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Black Quinoa market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Black Quinoa market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Black Quinoa Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Black Quinoa Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic Quinoa

1.2.3 Conventional Quinoa

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Black Quinoa Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Nutrition

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Pharmaceutical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Black Quinoa Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Black Quinoa Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Black Quinoa Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Black Quinoa, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Black Quinoa Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Black Quinoa Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Black Quinoa Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Black Quinoa Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Black Quinoa Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Black Quinoa Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Black Quinoa Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Black Quinoa Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Black Quinoa Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Black Quinoa Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Black Quinoa Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Black Quinoa Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Black Quinoa Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Black Quinoa Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Black Quinoa Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Black Quinoa Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Black Quinoa Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Black Quinoa Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Black Quinoa Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Black Quinoa Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Black Quinoa Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Black Quinoa Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Black Quinoa Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Black Quinoa Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Black Quinoa Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Black Quinoa Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Black Quinoa Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Black Quinoa Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Black Quinoa Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Black Quinoa Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Black Quinoa Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Black Quinoa Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Black Quinoa Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Black Quinoa Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Black Quinoa Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Black Quinoa Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Black Quinoa Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Black Quinoa Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Black Quinoa Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Black Quinoa Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Black Quinoa Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Black Quinoa Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Black Quinoa Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Black Quinoa Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Black Quinoa Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Black Quinoa Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Black Quinoa Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Black Quinoa Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Black Quinoa Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Black Quinoa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Black Quinoa Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Black Quinoa Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Black Quinoa Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Black Quinoa Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Black Quinoa Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Black Quinoa Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Black Quinoa Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Black Quinoa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Black Quinoa Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Black Quinoa Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Black Quinoa Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Black Quinoa Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Black Quinoa Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Black Quinoa Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Black Quinoa Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Black Quinoa Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Black Quinoa Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Black Quinoa Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Black Quinoa Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Black Quinoa Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Black Quinoa Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Black Quinoa Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Black Quinoa Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Black Quinoa Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Black Quinoa Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Black Quinoa Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Black Quinoa Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Black Quinoa Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Black Quinoa Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Black Quinoa Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Black Quinoa Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 The J.M. Smucker Co.

12.1.1 The J.M. Smucker Co. Corporation Information

12.1.2 The J.M. Smucker Co. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 The J.M. Smucker Co. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 The J.M. Smucker Co. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.1.5 The J.M. Smucker Co. Recent Development

12.2 Ardent Mills

12.2.1 Ardent Mills Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ardent Mills Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ardent Mills Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ardent Mills Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.2.5 Ardent Mills Recent Development

12.3 Bunge Inc.

12.3.1 Bunge Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bunge Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bunge Inc. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bunge Inc. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.3.5 Bunge Inc. Recent Development

12.4 ADM

12.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.4.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ADM Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ADM Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.4.5 ADM Recent Development

12.5 Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.

12.5.1 Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.5.5 Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC. Recent Development

12.6 Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

12.6.1 Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.6.5 Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S. Recent Development

12.7 Urbane Grain Inc.

12.7.1 Urbane Grain Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Urbane Grain Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Urbane Grain Inc. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Urbane Grain Inc. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.7.5 Urbane Grain Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Nature’s Path Foods

12.8.1 Nature’s Path Foods Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nature’s Path Foods Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nature’s Path Foods Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nature’s Path Foods Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.8.5 Nature’s Path Foods Recent Development

12.9 FutureCeuticals Inc.

12.9.1 FutureCeuticals Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 FutureCeuticals Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 FutureCeuticals Inc. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 FutureCeuticals Inc. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.9.5 FutureCeuticals Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Manini’s, LLC

12.10.1 Manini’s, LLC Corporation Information

12.10.2 Manini’s, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Manini’s, LLC Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Manini’s, LLC Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.10.5 Manini’s, LLC Recent Development

12.11 The J.M. Smucker Co.

12.11.1 The J.M. Smucker Co. Corporation Information

12.11.2 The J.M. Smucker Co. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 The J.M. Smucker Co. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 The J.M. Smucker Co. Black Quinoa Products Offered

12.11.5 The J.M. Smucker Co. Recent Development

12.12 The British Quinoa Company

12.12.1 The British Quinoa Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 The British Quinoa Company Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 The British Quinoa Company Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 The British Quinoa Company Products Offered

12.12.5 The British Quinoa Company Recent Development

12.13 Dutch Quinoa Group

12.13.1 Dutch Quinoa Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dutch Quinoa Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Dutch Quinoa Group Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dutch Quinoa Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Dutch Quinoa Group Recent Development

12.14 Kiwi Quinoa

12.14.1 Kiwi Quinoa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kiwi Quinoa Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Kiwi Quinoa Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kiwi Quinoa Products Offered

12.14.5 Kiwi Quinoa Recent Development

12.15 Andean Valley Corporation

12.15.1 Andean Valley Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Andean Valley Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Andean Valley Corporation Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Andean Valley Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Andean Valley Corporation Recent Development

12.16 Andean Naturals

12.16.1 Andean Naturals Corporation Information

12.16.2 Andean Naturals Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Andean Naturals Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Andean Naturals Products Offered

12.16.5 Andean Naturals Recent Development

12.17 Organic Farmers Co.

12.17.1 Organic Farmers Co. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Organic Farmers Co. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Organic Farmers Co. Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Organic Farmers Co. Products Offered

12.17.5 Organic Farmers Co. Recent Development

12.18 NorQuin

12.18.1 NorQuin Corporation Information

12.18.2 NorQuin Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 NorQuin Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 NorQuin Products Offered

12.18.5 NorQuin Recent Development

12.19 Shiloh Farms

12.19.1 Shiloh Farms Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shiloh Farms Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Shiloh Farms Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shiloh Farms Products Offered

12.19.5 Shiloh Farms Recent Development

12.20 Wunder Basket

12.20.1 Wunder Basket Corporation Information

12.20.2 Wunder Basket Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Wunder Basket Black Quinoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Wunder Basket Products Offered

12.20.5 Wunder Basket Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Black Quinoa Industry Trends

13.2 Black Quinoa Market Drivers

13.3 Black Quinoa Market Challenges

13.4 Black Quinoa Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Black Quinoa Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

