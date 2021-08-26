Global Automotive Chassis Component Industry Analysis Report 2021|Continental, TPV Group, Bosch

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Automotive Chassis Component market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Automotive Chassis Component market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Automotive Chassis Component market. The authors of the report segment the global Automotive Chassis Component market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Automotive Chassis Component market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Automotive Chassis Component market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Automotive Chassis Component market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Automotive Chassis Component market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Automotive Chassis Component market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Automotive Chassis Component report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Continental, TPV Group, Bosch, ZF Group, Alf Engineering, BENTELER International, Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge), KLT Automotive & Tubular Products

Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Automotive Chassis Component market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Automotive Chassis Component market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Automotive Chassis Component market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Automotive Chassis Component market.

Global Automotive Chassis Component Market by Product

Backbone Chassis, Ladder Chassis, Monocoque Chassis, Modular Chassis

Global Automotive Chassis Component Market by Application

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Automotive Chassis Component market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Automotive Chassis Component market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Automotive Chassis Component market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Chassis Component Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Backbone Chassis

1.2.3 Ladder Chassis

1.2.4 Monocoque Chassis

1.2.5 Modular Chassis

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Chassis Component Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Chassis Component Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Chassis Component Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Chassis Component Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Chassis Component Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Chassis Component Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Chassis Component Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Chassis Component Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Chassis Component Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Chassis Component Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Chassis Component Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Chassis Component Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Chassis Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Chassis Component Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Chassis Component Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Chassis Component Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Chassis Component Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Chassis Component Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Chassis Component Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Chassis Component Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Chassis Component Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Chassis Component Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Chassis Component Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Chassis Component Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Chassis Component Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Chassis Component Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Chassis Component Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Chassis Component Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Chassis Component Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Chassis Component Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Chassis Component Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Chassis Component Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Chassis Component Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Chassis Component Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Chassis Component Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Chassis Component Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Chassis Component Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Chassis Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Chassis Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Continental

12.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Continental Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental Recent Development

12.2 TPV Group

12.2.1 TPV Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 TPV Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TPV Group Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TPV Group Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.2.5 TPV Group Recent Development

12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bosch Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bosch Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.4 ZF Group

12.4.1 ZF Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZF Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ZF Group Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ZF Group Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.4.5 ZF Group Recent Development

12.5 Alf Engineering

12.5.1 Alf Engineering Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alf Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Alf Engineering Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alf Engineering Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.5.5 Alf Engineering Recent Development

12.6 BENTELER International

12.6.1 BENTELER International Corporation Information

12.6.2 BENTELER International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BENTELER International Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BENTELER International Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.6.5 BENTELER International Recent Development

12.7 Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)

12.7.1 Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge) Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge) Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.7.5 Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge) Recent Development

12.8 KLT Automotive & Tubular Products

12.8.1 KLT Automotive & Tubular Products Corporation Information

12.8.2 KLT Automotive & Tubular Products Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 KLT Automotive & Tubular Products Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KLT Automotive & Tubular Products Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.8.5 KLT Automotive & Tubular Products Recent Development

12.11 Continental

12.11.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.11.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Continental Automotive Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Continental Automotive Chassis Component Products Offered

12.11.5 Continental Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Chassis Component Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Chassis Component Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Chassis Component Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Chassis Component Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Chassis Component Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

