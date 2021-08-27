Nicotinamide Production Cost Analysis 2021, Price Trends, Profit Margins, Raw Materials Costs, Land and Construction Costs

Nicotinamide, also known as niacinamide, refers to a form of vitamin B3 that is found in various foods and utilized as medication and a dietary supplement. It is naturally present in yeast, milk, meat, green vegetables, etc.

Regular consumption of nicotinamide aids in building immunity of the skin and reducing several skin problems, avoiding kidney disorders, minimizing liver problems, etc. Nicotinamide is available as creams or tablets as it is easily water-soluble.

The rising product demand from the personal care sector represents one of the primary factors driving the nicotinamide market. It finds extensive application in skin products as it builds proteins, locks moisture, minimizes pore appearance, protects against sun damage, etc.

Additionally, nicotinamide is also being increasingly used for treating pellagra, a disorder caused by niacin deficiency, which is bolstering the global market. Besides this, the elevating consumer health concerns towards the lack of vitamin B3 are propelling the demand for nicotinamide supplements, which is further anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

