Digital Map Software Market Status and Trend Report 2021 to 2025 with Top 20 Countries Data

A digital map is an electronic map system, primarily designed for representing a particular road, area, or any specific geographical location. It includes major rivers; tourist attractions; and important landmarks such as airports, hospitals, etc.. It is built on a combination of graphic elements that are assigned to it in the form of electronic information. It is more accurate than a printed map and can be easily updated.

MapmyIndi​​a

Redan Geomatics Private Limited

Lepton Software

Pegasus Software Consultants Pvt Ltd

Naksha Innovative Solutions

Clove Technologies Private Limited

India Maps

RMSI

Parikh Info Solutions Private Limited

Sinipro Technologies

Market by Type:

Computerized

Scientific

GPS Navigation Market by Application:

Airports

Malls

Departmental Stores

Automotive Navigation

Mobile & The Internet

Public Sector Agencies