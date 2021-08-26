Global Fiber Optics Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Fiber optic refers to the technology and medium used in the transmission of data as pulses of light through a strand or fiber medium made of glass or plastic (optical fiber), versus being sent as electrical pulses through conductive metal, like copper wires.

Nexans

CommScope

ZTT

Sterlite

HTGD

General Cable

Corning

Prysmian

YOFC

Jiangsu Etern

Belden

Tongding

Furukawa

Sumitomo

LS

FiberHome

Fujikura

Fasten

Kaile

Market by Type:

Single Mode

Multi-mode

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market by Application:

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Railway