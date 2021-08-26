Global Homeopathic Medicine Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Homeopathic Medicine, is the practice of medicine that embraces a holistic, natural approach to the treatment of the sick. It is holistic because it treats the person as a whole, rather than focusing on a diseased part or a labeled sickness. Medicines based on the principles of homeopathy that help improve symptoms by supporting a patient’s own natural healing response.

The following firms are included in the Homeopathic Medicine Market Report:

Hyland’s Homeopathic

Arogya

BioIndia Pharma

Hahnemann Laboratories

Lord’S Homeopathic Laboratory (P) Ltd.

Bioforce

Helios Homeopathy

Dr.Raj

Rxhomeo

SBL

Schwabe Group

Market by Type:

Plant Based

Animal Based

Minerals Based Market by Application:

Reproductive Disorders

Hormonal Imbalance

Lifestyle Diseases

Skin & hair

Muscles diseases

Nerves disorders

Respiratory diseases