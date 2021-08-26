Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Status and Trend Report 2021 to 2025 with Top 20 Countries Data

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market is expected to expand rapidly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETE or PET) is the most commonly used thermoplastic polymer in the world and is better known in the textile industry by the trade name “polyester.” It is a naturally transparent and semi-crystalline plastic widely used as a fiber for clothing, as an effective moisture barrier with wide applicability in bottling and packaging (known in these cases as PET or “PET resin”), and as an engineering plastic when it is combined with other materials like glass fiber or carbon nanotubes to significantly increase the material’s strength. It is a naturally colorless, semi-crystalline material.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Competition Structure Analysis: This report informs about global market competition in terms of Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Analysis, Sales Data and many other aspects.

In the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in a special period. This report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19. In addition, research consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Asia Resins Co., Ltd

Lotte Chemical

Sri Poma Plastic

Nan Ya Plastics

WinTech Polymer Ltd.

Poly Projects Sdn Bhd

Mayplas Packaging Sdn Bhd

M&G Chemicals

Petroquimica Suape

MPI polyester Industries Sdn. Bhd. Ltd.

SK Chemicals

MPI Polyester Industries

Polyplex

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC)

Eastman

EIPET

Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

SABIC

Commercial Plastic Industries (CPI)

Indorama Ventures

DAK

OCTAL

KoKsan

Dupont

JBF Market by Type:

Fibers

Resins Market by Application:

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction