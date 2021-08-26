Used Cooking Oil Market Report with Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Used Cooking Oil is an oil which have been used for cooking or frying in the food processing industry, hotels, restaurants, catering, and at a consumer level in households. This used cooking oil is collected, refined, and brought into various use, which is the best example of waste management. They can be refined into different types of biofuels, which are further used for power generation and heating. Moreover, it is utilized as a high energy feed additive in various livestock feeding products.

Top Companies Mentioned in Used Cooking Oil Report are:

Aris Bioenergy Pvt Ltd

Isthaan Fin. Pvt. Ltd.

Biodiesel Association of India

Arjun Thakur & Isthaan Fin. Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Stone Energy Pvt Ltd

BioD Energy Pvt. Ltd

Apex India Renewable Energy & Herbotech LLP Market by Type:

Food Manufacturers

Restaurants

Caterers

Households

Others Market by Application:

Biodiesel

Animal Feed

Oleo Chemicals