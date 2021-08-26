Fleet Manage System Market Report with Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Fleet Manage System Market” specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global Fleet Manage System market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the Fleet Manage System research report. The Fleet Manage System Market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management. Fleet Management is a function which allows companies which rely on transportation in business to remove or minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment, improving efficiency, productivity and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs, providing 100% compliance with government legislation (duty of care) and many more. These functions can be dealt with by either an in-house fleet-management department or an outsourced fleet-management provider.

The following firms are included in the Fleet Manage System Market Report:

Wheels, Inc. (US)

Verizon Telematics (US)

WorkWave (US)

Omnitracs (US)

Donlen Corporation (US)

T&T (US)

Merchants Fleet Management (US)

LeasePlan USA (US)

Masternaut Limited (UK)

Geotab (Canada)

Teletrac Navman (US)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) Market by Application:

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Automotive

Retail