Load Bank Rental Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players Report 2021 to 2025

Load Banks – Resistive are designed to provide temporary electrical loads for field testing power sources such as generators and uninterruptible power supplies. Reduction of “wet stacking” helps to ensure that your equipment is ready for peak performance.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Jovyatlas

Tatsumi Ryoki

Northbridge

Crestchic

ComRent

SUNBELT RENTALS

Kaixiang

Simplex

Alban CAT

HPS Loadbanks

Aggreko

Load Banks Direct

United Rentals

Global Power Supply

Holt of CA Market by Type:

Resistive Load Bank

Reactive Load Bank

Resistive/Reactive Load Bank Market by Application:

Battery Systems

UPS Systems

Fuel Cells

HVAC Systems

Generators & Turbines