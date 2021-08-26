Global Laser Interferometer Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Interferometers are investigative tools used in many fields of science and engineering. They are called interferometers because they work by merging two or more sources of light to create an interference pattern, which can be measured and analyzed; hence “Interfere-ometer”.

The following firms are included in the Laser Interferometer Market Report:

CTRI

JENAer

RENISHAW

TOSEI Eng

Attocube Systems

PALOMAR TECHNOLOGIES

Pratt & Whitney

Zygo

Optodyne

Feanor

4D Technology

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

API

Homodyne Laser Interferometer

Heterodyne Laser Interferometer Market by Application:

Angle Measurement

Flatness Measurement

Linear Measurement

Verticality Measurement

Straightness Measurement