Medical Equipment Financing Market | Size, Industry Growth, Regional Industry Overview and Forecast Report 2027

The global medical equipment financing market size is predicted to reach USD 210.46 billion by 2027 owing to the advent of technological innovations in medical equipment. With the continuous advancement in medical technology, it has become a necessity to opt for the best-in-class medical equipment for excellent healthcare services. However, advanced diagnostic systems are expensive and are difficult for medical practitioners and hospitals to afford through their funds. There arises the need for medical equipment funding with low monthly installments and flexible loan models. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Medical Equipment Financing Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 102.30 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 9.5% between the forecast duration, 2020 to 2027.

List of Players Operating in this Market include:

National Funding

First American Equipment Finance

HDFC Bank Ltd

Hero FinCorp

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC.

TIAA Bank

SMC

Other Players

North America will Dominate Market with Continuous Investment in Medical Equipment

Geographically, North America held the dominant medical equipment financing market share with a revenue of USD 45.93 billion generated in 2019. This is owing to the highest finance rate for medical equipment in the region, coupled with continuous investments in medical equipment and infrastructures in the region. Europe ranks second in the market on account of the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technology-based medical equipment financing and developing healthcare infrastructure investments. Asia Pacific is likely to register steady growth in the forecast period on account of emerging finance industries, developing healthcare infrastructure, and medical facilities in the region especially in the emerging nations. Furthermore, the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will witness stable growth on account of lack of awareness and poor understanding of financing guidelines among the population.

String Portfolio helped National Funding and Hero FinCorp Cover Dominant Shares

The global medical equipment financing market witnesses the presence of multiple vendors which further intensifies the market competition. However, companies such as Hero FinCorp, and National Funding have established a leading position owing to their affordable financial solutions, acquisition policies, and excellent customer-provider relationships. Apart from this, these players have a well-established portfolio and offer low monthly installments and varied loan options to medical practitioners. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts such as contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others to attract high medical equipment financing market revenue in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments of this Market include:

October 2019 – Health Credit Services LLC., a loan provider for medical practitioners in dental, vision, orthopedics, cosmetics, and others were acquired by Ally Financial for increasing the potential of the company to offer digital financial solutions.

