Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

“The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market size was $16.56 billion in 2018 & is projected to reach $20.33 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% in forecast period”

This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Antiepileptic Drug Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (First Generation AEDs, Second Generation AEDs, Third Generation AEDs), By Disease Indication (Focal Seizures, Generalized Seizures), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further states that healthcare organizations are aiming to enhance the quality of life of patients. To do so, they are developing personalized medicine, which, in turn, is driving the antiepileptic drug market growth.

Leading Players operating in the Antiepileptic Drug Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Sanofi

UCB Biosciences, Inc.

Shire P

Pfizer, Inc.

Lundbeck

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.

Eisai, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical LTD

Other key market players

The report covers:

Global Antiepileptic Drug Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

First Generation AEDs

Second Generation AEDs

Third Generation AEDs

By Disease Indication

Focal Seizures

Generalized Seizures

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

