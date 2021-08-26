Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Share 2021: Global Industry Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Outlook and Forecast Research Report 2027

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Deterioration of mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic will prove beneficial for this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anxiolytics, Anticonvulsants, Noradrenergic Agents, and Atypical Antipsychotics), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Phobia, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Mental health has been one of the many casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, with anxiety, depression, and other such disorders becoming a commonplace occurrence in several parts of the world.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

North America to Experience Dynamic Growth; Europe to Gain Prominence

North America is expected to dictate the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market share during the forecast period on account of the persistently-high incidence of mental health disorders in the US. The practice of consuming antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications is widespread across the US, resulting in soaring sales for players in North America.

The region’s market size in 2019 stood at USD 4.44 billion.Coming in second after North America is Europe, where massive investments for the development of therapies for depression, anxiety, and other stress and mood disorders are propelling the market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is set to showcase the highest CAGR due to the increasing prevalence of depression in emerging economies such as India.

Development of Novel Therapies to Accelerate Market Growth

The disturbingly high prevalence of anxiety and depression around the world has impelled medical researchers to develop novel treatments for maintaining mental health. For example, Janssen CarePath’s esketamine, a nasal spray formulation of ketamine called SPRAVATO, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for mood-related conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety issues, and depression.

Further, there is on-going research at the Center for Psychedelic Studies at the University of Toronto to investigate the efficacy of magic mushrooms in lowering the intensity of depressive moods in people. A study at the University of Utah found that consistent practice of yoga can improve the regulation of stress response in a person, which in turn will reduce anxiety levels. Thus, mounting evidence about the benefits of unconventional anxiety disorders and depression treatments will foster a lasting growth of this market.

Strategic Acquisitions to be the Preferred Tactic of Key Players

Competition in the market for anxiety disorders and depression treatments is well consolidated owing to the presence of a limited number of players. These players are steadily fastening control over the market by making strategic acquisitions, which are also strengthening their international position.

