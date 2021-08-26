Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Arkema, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Exxon Mobil

“

The report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell International, The Chemours Company, Ajanta Group, AMERICHEM, Foam Supplies, Haltermann Carless, Harp International, KSJN Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Hydroflurocarbon (HFC)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFO)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building

Gardening

Sound Insulation

Hutch Defends

Other



The Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hydrocarbons (HC)

1.2.3 Hydroflurocarbon (HFC)

1.2.4 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

1.2.5 Hydrofluorocarbon (HFO)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Gardening

1.3.4 Sound Insulation

1.3.5 Hutch Defends

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema

12.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Arkema Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Arkema Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

12.2.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.2.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.2.5 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.3 Exxon Mobil

12.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

12.3.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Exxon Mobil Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Exxon Mobil Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.3.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International

12.4.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell International Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Honeywell International Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.5 The Chemours Company

12.5.1 The Chemours Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Chemours Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The Chemours Company Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The Chemours Company Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.5.5 The Chemours Company Recent Development

12.6 Ajanta Group

12.6.1 Ajanta Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ajanta Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ajanta Group Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ajanta Group Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.6.5 Ajanta Group Recent Development

12.7 AMERICHEM

12.7.1 AMERICHEM Corporation Information

12.7.2 AMERICHEM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AMERICHEM Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AMERICHEM Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.7.5 AMERICHEM Recent Development

12.8 Foam Supplies

12.8.1 Foam Supplies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Foam Supplies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Foam Supplies Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Foam Supplies Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.8.5 Foam Supplies Recent Development

12.9 Haltermann Carless

12.9.1 Haltermann Carless Corporation Information

12.9.2 Haltermann Carless Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Haltermann Carless Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Haltermann Carless Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.9.5 Haltermann Carless Recent Development

12.10 Harp International

12.10.1 Harp International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Harp International Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Harp International Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Harp International Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Products Offered

12.10.5 Harp International Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Industry Trends

13.2 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Drivers

13.3 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Challenges

13.4 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

