Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | INEOS Group Holdings, LG Chem, Mexichem

The report titled Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

INEOS Group Holdings, LG Chem, Mexichem, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, AVI Global Plast, Chemplast Sanmar, Formosa Plastics, JM EAGLE, Kaneka Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PolyOne, Reliance Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Purpose PVC Resin

High Polymerization Degree PVC Resin

Crosslinked PVC Resin



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pipes, Profiles, And Fittings

Films And Sheets

Cables



The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General Purpose PVC Resin

1.2.3 High Polymerization Degree PVC Resin

1.2.4 Crosslinked PVC Resin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pipes, Profiles, And Fittings

1.3.3 Films And Sheets

1.3.4 Cables

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 INEOS Group Holdings

12.1.1 INEOS Group Holdings Corporation Information

12.1.2 INEOS Group Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 INEOS Group Holdings Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 INEOS Group Holdings Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.1.5 INEOS Group Holdings Recent Development

12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.3 Mexichem

12.3.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mexichem Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mexichem Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mexichem Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.3.5 Mexichem Recent Development

12.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Westlake Chemical

12.5.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Westlake Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Westlake Chemical Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Westlake Chemical Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.5.5 Westlake Chemical Recent Development

12.6 AVI Global Plast

12.6.1 AVI Global Plast Corporation Information

12.6.2 AVI Global Plast Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AVI Global Plast Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AVI Global Plast Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.6.5 AVI Global Plast Recent Development

12.7 Chemplast Sanmar

12.7.1 Chemplast Sanmar Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chemplast Sanmar Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Chemplast Sanmar Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chemplast Sanmar Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.7.5 Chemplast Sanmar Recent Development

12.8 Formosa Plastics

12.8.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Formosa Plastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Formosa Plastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.8.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

12.9 JM EAGLE

12.9.1 JM EAGLE Corporation Information

12.9.2 JM EAGLE Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 JM EAGLE Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JM EAGLE Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.9.5 JM EAGLE Recent Development

12.10 Kaneka Corporation

12.10.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kaneka Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kaneka Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Products Offered

12.10.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

12.12 PolyOne

12.12.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

12.12.2 PolyOne Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 PolyOne Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PolyOne Products Offered

12.12.5 PolyOne Recent Development

12.13 Reliance Industries

12.13.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Reliance Industries Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Reliance Industries Products Offered

12.13.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Trends

13.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Drivers

13.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Challenges

13.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

