Connected Medical Device Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

“Connected Medical Device Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Connected Medical Device market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices

The adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare segment has been gaining traction in recent times. This, in turn, has been one of the significant factors influencing the connected medical devices market.

The worldwide wrist wearable shipment in 2015 was estimated at more than 40 million units, which is expected to cross 100 million units by the end of 2018, with the healthcare sector accounting for a significant portion of the demand. The wearable devices that accounted for the second-highest number of shipments were the modular wearables.

The healthcare wearable devices comprise more than fitness bands. Smart watches, smart glasses, smart footwear, smart apparel, posture monitors, movement sensors, wrist devices, heart straps, headbands, wearable patches, pain management devices, and medicine delivery pods are some of the myriad devices that make up the vast and growing healthcare wearables market.

This growth in the global smart wearable devices unit shipments is dominated by healthcare and fitness applications. Thus, due to the rise in the usage of wearable devices in the healthcare sector and improved connectivity solutions, the market for wearable connected devices for healthcare applications is expected to grow.

North Holds Highest Market Share

The US connected medical devices market is defined by the presence of established medical device manufactures, an advanced healthcare ecosystem, and significant healthcare expenditure. According to Synopsys, US hospitals have an average of 10and 15 connected medical devices per bed.

The sale of blood pressure monitoring equipment in the region is expected to cross USD 1.92 billion in 2018, which would be a 370% increase from that in 2013. This makes blood pressure monitoring the most lucrative segment in the US connected medical devices market, which is the major contributor in the region.

The region has witnessed a considerable rise in the use of connected medical devices. The size of the US medical devices industry was estimated at about USD 148 billion in 2015, and is expected to cross USD 175 billion by 2020, which clearly indicates the immense potential offered by the region for connected medical devices.

The country’s healthcare industry has shown keen focus on the protection of patient health information through the HIPAA Act of 1996 and the subsequent HITECH Act of 2009, while also favoring the IoT aligned to federal standards for the manufacturing, deployment, and support of the connected devices for patient care.

Market Overview:

The connected medical devices market was valued at USD 18.90 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 63 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.26% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The healthcare industry has witnessed significant transformation over the last few years, aided by the emergence of new technological advancements, such as IoT and Big Data analytics.

Internet-connected devices, ranging from hospital imaging equipment to implantable pacemakers and infusion pumps, help healthcare providers and patients in a variety of tasks, such as monitoring vitals, improving diagnostics, regulating dosages, and more. According to Synopsys, a computer integrated systems design company, US hospitals have an average of 10-15 connected medical devices per bed.

A critical factor for companies looking to bring connected devices to the market is the wireless device certification process. In North , this is separate from the FDA testing, and is required for all wireless devices.

Increasing expenditure on treating chronic diseases and the need to monitor and curb them have led to significant innovations in the connected devices market, which have enabled individuals to track and keep a check on these chronic diseases. Key Manufacturers Like

Medtronic PLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Garmin Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.