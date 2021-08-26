E-Retail Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“E-Retail Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. E-Retail market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245135
Key Market Trends:
Asia-Pacific is Home to Digital Powerhouses
– E-commerce is expected to become the largest retail channel in the world, accounting for 14% of the total retail sales by 2021, outpacing sales through retail outlets, like supermarkets, independent grocers, and apparel and footwear retailers, among others.
– However, its future adoption is not likely to be evenly distributed across the world. E-commerce is already leading the way in Asia-Pacific, with 13% penetration rate, and it is expected to reach the top spot in Western within the next five years. Retailers may need to tailor their digital strategies appropriately by region, country, and category.
– In 2017, e-commerce became the leading retail channel in Asia-Pacific, driven by growth in two countries, namely, South Korea and China.
– South Korea became the first country in the region where e-commerce became the number 1 channel, in 2013, with 11% penetration rate of the total retail sales. The best digital infrastructure in the world, combined with a high propensity to embrace the latest technology, led the digital revolution.
– Though e-commerce rose to the top in South Korea three years earlier than China, China has now become the digital powerhouse in Asia-Pacific and the world.
– China’s leading retailers, Alibaba and JD.com, have built retail ecosystems with the best selection and range of prices, while solving the challenges around logistics and payments. Both continue to improve upon the digital experience, speeding up delivery and expanding product categories.
More Consumers are Buying Fashion Online
– Fashion is the second-largest retail category after grocery. The shift toward e-commerce is a significant, palpable movement in most economies. A quarter of spending on clothing, accessories, and footwear (fashion) already occurs online and, is still rapidly growing.
– The penetration rate of buying fashion online is roughly twice that of the overall retail sales. Global forecast shows that e-commerce accounted for nearly 25% of the total fashion sales, compared to 13% of the total retail sales in 2018. Of the 58% of global online consumers who made purchases online in 2018, about half were shoppers of clothing, accessories, or footwear.
– Online marketplaces, like Amazon, are key purchase influencers in a fashion shopper’s purchase journey. Shoppers are spending more time on marketplace sites to discover and research products, which is providing retailers insights into buyers’ purchase decisions.
– Artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools allow retailers to leverage this wealth of consumer data toward responsive design and better product recommendations. This enables marketplaces to launch private-label fashion brands for entry-level customers (for example, Moda Rapido, and Here and Now by the Indian online fashion retailer Myntra) and provide a superior customer experience.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
E-Retail market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the E-Retail market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the E-Retail market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245135
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of E-Retail market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries E-Retail market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of E-Retail?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of E-Retail market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in E-Retail space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the E-Retail market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global E-Retail Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245135
Study objectives of E-Retail Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the E-Retail market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the E-Retail market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and E-Retail market trends that influence the global E-Retail market
Detailed TOC of E-Retail Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Customer Behavior Analysis
4.3 Evolving Market Trends in E-retailing
4.4 E-retailing Deliveries by Sector and Parcel Size
4.5 Major Footraces in the E-retail Market
4.6 Drivers
4.7 Restraints
4.8 Opportunities
4.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.10 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North
5.1.2
5.1.3 Middle East & Africa
5.1.4 Asia-Pacific
5.1.5 Latin
5.2 Products
5.2.1 Electronics and Media
5.2.2 Fashion
5.2.3 Food and Personal Care
5.2.4 Furniture and Appliances
5.2.5 Toys and Baby Products
5.2.6 Other Products
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon
6.1.2 E-Bay
6.1.3 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd
6.1.4 Jingdong (JD.com Inc.)
6.1.5 Flipkart
6.1.6 Zalando
6.1.7 Others
6.2 Insights on Mass Merchandisers and E-commerce Practicers (such as Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, etc. across the globe)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE E-RETAIL MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
9.1 Most Popular Products Sold via E-retail
9.2 Social Media holds the Key to the Future of E-commerce
9.3 Creating Unique In-store Experience with Digital Transformation
9.4 Types of Electronic Commerce – B2B, B2C, and C2C
9.5 Country Rankings of E-commerce Markets by Key Segments
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245135
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Biomass Briquette Fuel Market 2021: Top Leading Countries, Consumption, Drivers, Companies, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2027
Optoelectronic Components Market 2021: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027
Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market 2021: Mrket Growth, Size, Opportunities, Leading Company Analysis, Share, Trends, Regional Overview, and Key Country Forecast to 2027
Mortar Market 2021: Mrket Growth, Size, Opportunities, Leading Company Analysis, Share, Trends, Regional Overview, and Key Country Forecast to 2027
Human Prothrombin Complex Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2027
Small Wind Turbines Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2027
Gypsum-Fiber Board Market 2021: Mrket Growth, Size, Opportunities, Leading Company Analysis, Share, Trends, Regional Overview, and Key Country Forecast to 2027
Prismatic Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market 2021 – Analysis, Growth Forecast, Research by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2027
Canister Wet Tissue Market 2021: Industry Size, Market Share, Demand, Dynamics, Business Growth and Forecasts to 2027
High Volume Concentrator Market 2021: Market Share, Global Trend, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027
Aircraft Waste Bins Market Size 2021: Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Overview and Forecast to 2027
Global Narcolepsy Drug Market 2021 by Key Players, Industry Overview, Segmentation, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026
Industrial Gas Phase Filtration System Market Research Report 2021: Market Overview, by Types, by Application, Market Size by Region, Estimates and Forecasts by 2027
Fruit Flavored Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Breakdown with Impact of COVID 19, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2027
Global BCG Vaccine Market 2021|Analysis with Key Players, Types, Application, Trends and Forecasts by 2026
Women’s Oxfords Shoes Market 2021: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Upcoming Investments by Forecast to 2027
Global Spin Casting Fishing Rods Market 2021|Market Share, Growth Factors, Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026
Global Prostate Biopsy Forceps Market 2021-2026: Competitive Landscape with Industry Leading Players, Industry News
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis and Leading 20 Countries and Forecast by 2026
Global Pressure Washer Market 2021: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2027 Forecast Research Report
Fancy Candles Market 2021: Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges, Top Leading Countries and Global Forecast 2027
Bio Based Polyethylene Teraphthalate Market 2021: Trending Technologies, Worldwide Market Growth, Segmentation, Size, Developments in Manufacturing Skill and Regional Growth Overview
Heat Guns Market 2021 Size, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2027
Allied Healthcare Staffing Market by 2026|Industry Size, Trends, Share, Manufactures, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and Recovery
Global Ebola Treatment Market Research Report 2021: Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography by 2027
Global Wearable Robot Market Research Report 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027
Integrated Traffic Systems Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Outlook and Forecasts Report 2021-2027
Vertical Sulphuric Acid Pumps Market 2021 Size by Leading Industry Players, Value Chain, Sales Channels Analysis, Market Opportunities, Challenges and Risks
Global Persea Gratissima Fruit Extract Market 2021 Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027
Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market 2021 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2027