Evaporative Cooling Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

Key Market Trends:
Industrial Applications to Hold Major Share
Industrial applications for evaporative coolers comprise of warehouses, factories, manufacturing units, power generation, oil and gas, construction sector, and many more. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share among all the end-user applications, driven by the large-scale deployment of both direct and evaporative coolers.
Due to the recent changes in the structure of warehouses and manufacturing units toward insulated structures, maintaining desired temperatures during summer has become a major consideration.
The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.
Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share
The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is driven by three major countries and Japan, Australia, and India. They have been deploying these cooling systems since the 1990s. The growing data center market, owing to the increased digitization, adoption of cloud services, and penetration of e-commerce in Japan, has been a key indicator of the increasing demand for evaporative cooling in the region. Equinix is a global data center company that opened an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Tokyo known as TY5 in 2018. This facility accounted for an investment of USD 70 million, aimed at serving the demand from global and local enterprises, which includes cloud and content providers, as well as financial service firms, who are increasingly banking on data center services in Tokyo. All these factors have been augmenting the data center market in the region, and are expected to be instrumental in driving the adoption of the evaporative cooling in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Evaporative Cooling market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Evaporative Cooling market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Evaporative Cooling market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Evaporative Cooling market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Evaporative Cooling market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Evaporative Cooling?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Evaporative Cooling market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Evaporative Cooling space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Evaporative Cooling market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Evaporative Cooling Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Evaporative Cooling Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Evaporative Cooling market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Evaporative Cooling market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Evaporative Cooling market trends that influence the global Evaporative Cooling market
Detailed TOC of Evaporative Cooling Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for Cost-effective Cooling Solution
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Dependency on External Climate
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Industry Policies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Cooling
5.1.1 Direct Evaporative Cooling
5.1.2 Indirect Evaporative Cooling
5.1.3 Two-stage Evaporative Cooling
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Residential Applications
5.2.2 Commercial Applications
5.2.3 Industrial Applications
5.2.4 Confinement Farming
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Big Box Retailers
5.3.2 HVAC Contractors and Distributors
5.3.3 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Delta Cooling Towers Inc.
6.1.2 Condair Group AG
6.1.3 SPX Cooling Technologies
6.1.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.
6.1.5 Munters Group AB
6.1.6 Colt Group Limited
6.1.7 Phoenix Manufacturing Inc.
6.1.8 Bonaire Group (Celi Group)
6.1.9 ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH
6.1.10 CFW Evapcool
6.1.11 Celsius Design Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
