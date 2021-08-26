Categories
Gamification Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Gamification

Gamification Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Gamification market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

The Retail Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Market

The retail industry is an emerging industry, growing at a significant rate. Retail sales growth has been increasing steadily since 2012, at a healthy pace, as customers seek experiences and products that reflect the personal brand they promote on social media.

While gamification can add entertainment and drama to a retailer’s marketing or engagement strategy, without diverting the core idea of the business, it can also provide positive behaviors from customers and employees, leading to a rich brand experience and higher sales.

Retail gamification is an e-commerce trend that is growing at a tremendous pace. Online retailers will want to continue creating interactive experiences for customers to drive higher sales growth in their stores. Gamification apps have proven to improve leads and sales for several retailers. Gamification can also drive new and recurring customers to a store, while offering insights into how shoppers engage with a brand.

North is Expected to Have Highest Market Share

North has a mature market for gamification in the field of marketing. However, systems are also finding varied applications in product development and innovation in the region. The high penetration of internet and smartphone users in the region has also led to the greater usage of gamification for marketing, especially by using social media integration tools. These systems are designed to interact with the consumer base and market the interaction at the same time. This region is projected to witness the highest incorporation of gamification systems in enterprise-level solutions and a shift toward more technologically advanced methods in the case of consumer involvement systems.

Since the beginning of the gamification industry, various companies introduced major gamification projects. These include consumer brands such as Adobe, NBC, Walgreens, eBay, Panera, and Threadless, among others. For B2B companies, such as Oracle, Cisco, and Salesforce, gamification has emerged as a key element in their consumerization of the enterprise strategy.

These organizations are attracted by gamification’s ability to raise engagement and loyalty, measured in time, on-site, repeat visits, and viral distribution by an average of 30%. Apart from engagement, gamification’s revenue effects are also impressive. n multinational software company, Autodesk raised its trial usage by 40% and conversion rates by 15% while Extraco Bank raised its customer acquisitions by 700%.

Moreover, companies such as LivingSocial, have replaced the dreaded annual review with a mobile, gamified solution, with over 90% of employees participating voluntarily. Other organizations, including Target, have improved employee throughput and satisfaction while reducing costs through the direct use of gamification.

Market Overview:

  • The global gamification market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to witness a CAGR of 30.31% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The exponential growth in the number of smartphones and mobile devices has directly created a vast base for the gamification market. This growth is also supported by the increasing recognition of gamification systems as a method to architecture human behavior, in order to induce innovation, productivity, or engagement. The use of gamification systems has also extended beyond its traditional scope of marketing. As now, they are extensively used in advance applications, like crowdsourcing.
  • The growing penetration of smartphones has vastly expanded the opportunities for gamification. ns are known to check their phones 80 times a day, on an average. The shift of both consumers and employees from desktop to mobile phones/ internet devices offers a lucrative platform for banks to capture consumer interest, with a stronger chance of conversion/ usage.
  • Furthermore, the integration with social networking platforms has allowed users to share their experiences with friends, acquaintances, and co-workers, thus, increasing the reach and effectiveness of this platform. Another advantage is that mobile apps enable brands to issue surveys, even as short as a single question, allowing them to gather firsthand data from their target audience members and tailor their efforts accordingly.
  • A study on the utilization of gamification in companies observed that it is usually done in the most generic of ways. They use point systems, leaderboards, and badges onto any process, without creating thoughtful experiences that balance competition and collaboration. This negligence of creating the meaning of this approach is anticipated to result in 80% of the efforts in companies that have employed them.
  • Another issue with this approach is that it incentivizes winning over other objectives. For training and corporate learning, employees who know how to ace a test, but don’t necessarily know what they’ve been taught, are not wanted. Working in a corporate environment has traditionally been a relationship of exchanging time and effort for money, and this naturally leads to a lack of motivation in the long term, especially for millennials, who want to be engaged in meaningful work.
  • Thus, there is a growing need to design thoughtful programs, which some companies have failed to consider before taking up this approach. Thus, while gamification has the potential to revolutionize the entire process of recruiting, onboarding, corporate leadership training, and HR compliance, the game design is crucial for achieving the best results.

  • Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.
  • MPS Interactive Systems Limited
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Callidus Software Inc.
  • cut
  • e GmbH (AON, PLC)
  • Axonify Inc.
  • IActionable Inc
  • Bunchball Inc.
  • Ambition
  • G
  • Cube.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Humans possess the tendency to influence their own behavior based on their experiences while receiving rewards, playing games, reading novels, etc. Gamification makes use of this human tendency of influencing one’s own thinking process by engaging its users in becoming effective problem-solvers, even in the real world. Gamification has proven its advantages in different activities such as customer experience enrichment, employee engagement, rewards to people, etc.

    Gamification market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Gamification market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Gamification market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Gamification market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Gamification market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Gamification?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Gamification market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Gamification space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Gamification market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Gamification Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Gamification Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Gamification market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Gamification market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Gamification market trends that influence the global Gamification market

    Detailed TOC of Gamification Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Mobile-based Gamification Gaining Momentum
    4.2.2 Crowdsourcing Seen as a Major Opportunity in Innovation and Development
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Manufacturing Complications and Lower ROI
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment
    5.1.1 On-premise
    5.1.2 On-cloud
    5.2 By Size
    5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
    5.2.2 Large Enterprises
    5.3 By Platform
    5.3.1 Open Platform
    5.3.2 Closed/ Enterprise Platform
    5.4 By End-user Vertical
    5.4.1 Retail
    5.4.2 Banking
    5.4.3 Government
    5.4.4 Healthcare
    5.4.5 Education and Research
    5.4.6 IT and Telecom
    5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Latin
    5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.
    6.1.2 MPS Interactive Systems Limited
    6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.4 Callidus Software Inc.
    6.1.5 cut-e GmbH (AON, PLC)
    6.1.6 Axonify Inc.
    6.1.7 IActionable Inc
    6.1.8 Bunchball Inc.
    6.1.9 Ambition
    6.1.10 G-Cube

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

