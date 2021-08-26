Portable Water Purification Systems Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Reverse Osmosis, Ion exchange, Filtration

“

The report titled Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Water Purification Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Water Purification Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Water Purification Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Reverse Osmosis, Ion exchange, Filtration, Distillers, 3M, Brita, Clack, Culligan, Degremont, EcoWater, Eureka Forbes, EVOQUA, Pentair, PureAqua, WOGroup

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ion Exchange

Filtration

Distillation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-Residential



The Portable Water Purification Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Water Purification Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Water Purification Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Water Purification Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Water Purification Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Water Purification Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Water Purification Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Water Purification Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Water Purification Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ion Exchange

1.2.3 Filtration

1.2.4 Distillation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Portable Water Purification Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Portable Water Purification Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Water Purification Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Portable Water Purification Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Portable Water Purification Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Water Purification Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Water Purification Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Water Purification Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Portable Water Purification Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Portable Water Purification Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Portable Water Purification Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable Water Purification Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Portable Water Purification Systems Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Portable Water Purification Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Portable Water Purification Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Portable Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Portable Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Portable Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Water Purification Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Water Purification Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Water Purification Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Water Purification Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Reverse Osmosis

12.1.1 Reverse Osmosis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Reverse Osmosis Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Reverse Osmosis Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Reverse Osmosis Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Reverse Osmosis Recent Development

12.2 Ion exchange

12.2.1 Ion exchange Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ion exchange Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ion exchange Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ion exchange Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Ion exchange Recent Development

12.3 Filtration

12.3.1 Filtration Corporation Information

12.3.2 Filtration Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Filtration Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Filtration Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Filtration Recent Development

12.4 Distillers

12.4.1 Distillers Corporation Information

12.4.2 Distillers Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Distillers Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Distillers Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Distillers Recent Development

12.5 3M

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3M Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 3M Recent Development

12.6 Brita

12.6.1 Brita Corporation Information

12.6.2 Brita Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Brita Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Brita Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Brita Recent Development

12.7 Clack

12.7.1 Clack Corporation Information

12.7.2 Clack Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Clack Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Clack Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Clack Recent Development

12.8 Culligan

12.8.1 Culligan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Culligan Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Culligan Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Culligan Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Culligan Recent Development

12.9 Degremont

12.9.1 Degremont Corporation Information

12.9.2 Degremont Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Degremont Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Degremont Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 Degremont Recent Development

12.10 EcoWater

12.10.1 EcoWater Corporation Information

12.10.2 EcoWater Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 EcoWater Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EcoWater Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 EcoWater Recent Development

12.11 Reverse Osmosis

12.11.1 Reverse Osmosis Corporation Information

12.11.2 Reverse Osmosis Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Reverse Osmosis Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Reverse Osmosis Portable Water Purification Systems Products Offered

12.11.5 Reverse Osmosis Recent Development

12.12 EVOQUA

12.12.1 EVOQUA Corporation Information

12.12.2 EVOQUA Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 EVOQUA Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 EVOQUA Products Offered

12.12.5 EVOQUA Recent Development

12.13 Pentair

12.13.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Pentair Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Pentair Products Offered

12.13.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.14 PureAqua

12.14.1 PureAqua Corporation Information

12.14.2 PureAqua Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 PureAqua Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PureAqua Products Offered

12.14.5 PureAqua Recent Development

12.15 WOGroup

12.15.1 WOGroup Corporation Information

12.15.2 WOGroup Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 WOGroup Portable Water Purification Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 WOGroup Products Offered

12.15.5 WOGroup Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Portable Water Purification Systems Industry Trends

13.2 Portable Water Purification Systems Market Drivers

13.3 Portable Water Purification Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Portable Water Purification Systems Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Water Purification Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

