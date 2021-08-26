Mobile Satellite Services Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Mobile Satellite Services market” and its expanding nature. The Mobile Satellite Services market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Mobile Satellite Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mobile Satellite Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mobile Satellite Services market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Voice Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

Companies are offering portable and fixed phone services that provide essential voice calls and messaging, for businesses operating in remote regions across the world. These voice services can be used on land, at sea, and in the air. They utilize advanced satellite communications network, offering clear voice quality and minimal call drop out.

For government agencies, voice mobile satellite services are an effective solution to manage coast guards and forest rangers, allowing them to help people on the borders and the islands. This is necessary during natural disasters.

Apart from government agencies, businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure continuous, uninterrupted communications for their crews in the fishery, mining, transport, construction, and tourism industries. Individual customers also benefit from voice satellite services, especially those who are always on the move or working in areas without cellular networks.

Companies support polar adventurers by providing them with voice satellite services, which enable satellite connectivity for mobile devices where terrestrial networks cannot reach. For instance, Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! on his Antarctica trip.

Companies are also adopting voice-based mobile satellite services to keep their employees connected with their families and close friends. For instance, Inmarsat offers one of the services called ChatCard, which helps to reduce feelings of isolation at sea, by giving crewmembers the freedom to stay in touch with family and friends, anywhere.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, is one of the largest markets for mobile satellite services. The growth in demand from end-user industries, such as government, maritime, aviation, among others, is boosting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the region has advanced foothold technological infrastructure and improved network connectivity.

The government agencies in the region have taken significant efforts to introduce new satellite and navigation systems, which have further boosted the growth of the satcom industry. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded the contract of USD 130 million to SpaceX for the launch of Air Force Space Command Satellite (AFSPC) -52 satellites in the late FY2020.

Recently, SES GS announced that the U.S. General Services Administration’s Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program had awarded SES Government Solutions the spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).

This will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of most innovative offerings, including high throughput connectivity on multi-orbit satellite fleet. Complex solutions will have any combination of fixed and mobile satellite services, service-enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment, such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.

Detailed TOC of Mobile Satellite Services Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Integration Demands for Satellite and Terrestrial Mobile Technology

4.3.2 Growing Interest from Government and Military

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability between MSS Systems

4.4.2 Increasing Regulations on the Use of Satellite Technology

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Voice

5.1.2 Data

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Maritime

5.2.2 Enterprise

5.2.3 Aviation

5.2.4 Government

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Globalstar Inc.

6.1.2 Ericsson Inc.

6.1.3 Inmarsat PLC

6.1.4 EchoStar Mobile Limited

6.1.5 Iridium Communications Inc.

6.1.6 Intelsat S.A

6.1.7 Thuraya Telecommunications Company

6.1.8 ViaSat UK Limited

6.1.9 ORBCOMM Holding BV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

