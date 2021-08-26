Modular Data Center Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

“Modular Data Center Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Modular Data Center market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Telecom Sector to hold Major Share

The telecom providers, to optimize their networks and the digital services running on them, are going to need more compute and storage capacity to be deployed across carrier networks. Additionally, the increasing 4G penetration and the upcoming 5G wave are further motivating telecom vendors to invest in the modular data center market for more network functionality and much higher ability to manage networks around the edges.

Intel is working on distributing data centers across the cloud with the help of 5G technology and the edge data center movement. The company is carrying out many large interoperability trials with Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson.

The increasing mobile penetration and rising government laws regarding data security concerns are also fueling the adoption of modular data centers among telecom vendors.

For instance, in 2017, mobile data traffic, globally, reached 11 Exabyte’s (11 billion gigabytes) a month, climbing rapidly into the future. Additionally, in April 2017, the Australian government introduced data retention law, which states that telecommunication companies, operating in the region, need to store and manage customer data for at least two years. Hence, these laws are forcing companies to adopt data centers.

North holds the largest Share

Being the hub for large-scale organizations and armed with higher internet penetration, North accounts for the major share of the global modular data center market. Cutthroat competition in the market prompts organizations to adopt cost-effective solutions. The is a major market for global modular data centers. The organizations are investing in modular data centers to gain significant cost benefit, which is associated with their deployment. Big data and IoT penetration in the region will transform the demand for next-generation modular data centers. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability as well as their capacity.

Market Overview:

The modular data center market was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2018. The modular data center solution units facilitate the physical build of IT infrastructure. The modular approach can be focused on the data center level or at a more granular level. For instance, more granular approaches can go down to the rack level. As the market for x86-based servers, storage, and network equipment has grown, end users across a broad spectrum of vertical markets have been exploring ways to find more effective methods of installing and managing data center equipment.

The modular approach of data centers has been gaining enterprises’ attention, owing to its ability of timely deployment and incremental expansion. Unlike the traditional way to implement the entire capacity at once to meet future demands, modular data center design enables an incremental addition of capacity.

Organizations are looking toward modular services to optimize their infrastructure by selecting the desired services from the available integrated portfolio. With standardized delivery deployment, several service options are made available from online catalogs. These options offer the ability to lower the upfront investment for companies. IBM’s integrated managed infrastructure services is a fine example of this situation.

Disaster recovery has become an important factor for organizations investing in modular data centers. The market is driven by various industry trends, which are moving toward more agile practices. The mobility and scalability of the modular data centers further drive the market. However, price and vendor lock-in are constraining the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

