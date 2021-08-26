Security Testing Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“Security Testing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Security Testing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Hybrid Segment to Gain Significant Importance Over the Forecast Period
While many companies are looking for simple security solutions through cloud deployment, the complicated nature of cyber threats is forcing enterprises to look beyond conventional security testing mechanisms to address their security needs. There is a need to incorporate strong security practices in every step of the software development lifecycle, which requires collaboration over the cloud.
On the other hand, the companies are also required to run their security tools, and as a result, hybrid solutions have emerged as the most feasible solution for organizations.
Large enterprises are subject to many compliance and internal regulations, and the security testing teams (both internal and outsourced) are required to use automatic security tools as part of the process of building applications and solutions.
The recent proliferation of SaaS providers in the market has greatly impacted the enterprise architecture of the testing service providers.
North to Hold Major Share
The North n region is a technology hub. Therefore, the Federal government has made very stringent rules regarding security testing services. Moreover, it is made compulsory for industries, such as BFSI, to adhere to compliance testing. According to ITU, North features as the most pro-active and committed region, in terms of cybersecurity-based initiatives. The GCI score given to the major countries (and 0.91 and Canada and 0.81) further reinforces their commitment toward building a robust cybersecurity framework, coupled with enhanced security testing methodologies. Moreover, the is increasingly focusing on cybersecurity at both the national and state level, notably for financial services firms. In addition, the region is home to prominent cloud service providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which is expected to play a significant role in the growth of cloud-based security testing.
Study objectives of Security Testing Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Security Testing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Security Testing market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Security Testing market trends that influence the global Security Testing market
Detailed TOC of Security Testing Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats
4.3.2 Government Regulations Driving Security Needs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Security Testing
4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On Premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Network Security Testing
5.2.2 Application Security Testing
5.3 By Service Type
5.3.1 Firewall Testing
5.3.2 VPN Testing
5.3.3 Other Service Types
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Mobile Application Security Testing
5.4.2 Web Application Security Testing
5.4.3 Cloud Application Security Testing
5.4.4 Enterprise Application Security Testing
5.5 By Testing Type
5.5.1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
5.5.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
5.5.3 Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)
5.5.4 Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP)
5.6 By Testing Tool
5.6.1 Web Application Testing Tool
5.6.2 Code Review Tool
5.6.3 Penetration Testing Tool
5.6.4 Software Testing Tool
5.6.5 Other Testing Tools
5.7 By End-user Industry
5.7.1 Government
5.7.2 BFSI
5.7.3 Healthcare
5.7.4 Manufacturing
5.7.5 IT and Telecom
5.7.6 Retail
5.7.7 Other End-user Industries
5.8 Geography
5.8.1 North
5.8.2 Europe
5.8.3 Asia-Pacific
5.8.4 Latin
5.8.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Core Security Technologies Inc
6.1.2 iViZ Security Inc.
6.1.3 Offensive Security LLC
6.1.4 Applause App Quality Inc
6.1.5 Accenture PLC
6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.8 IBM Corporation
6.1.9 McAfee
6.1.10 Veracode Inc.
6.1.11 ControlCase LLC
6.1.12 Paladion Networks Pvt Ltd
6.1.13 Maveric Systems Ltd
6.1.14 Checkmarx Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
