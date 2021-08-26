Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Retail is expected to register a Significant Growth
The retail industry currently holds the largest share of the global data analytics market, and is expected to present vast opportunities of growth, owing to the growing number of data sources being generated, with the adoption of IoT solutions, beacons, and RFID technologies across the supply chain. According to the Global Shopping Survey 2015, 96% of the retailers are ready to adopt IoT solutions and devices to analyze customer data, track stock levels, and strengthen customer relationships. All these technological improvisations not only enable better tracking of the products across the supply chain, but also help in gaining a clear understanding of customer behavior.
For instance, retailers have also put in a network of RFID readers into the roof space of their sales floors, allowing them to read all of the stock on display and providing more accurate inventory visibility. Augmenting this trend, the n Apparel is leveraging RFID tags and data analytics tools to improve inventory management, while Walmart employed big data analytics itself to enhance its in-store and supply chain management.
However, massive amounts of this useful information are left to rot, resulting in the overall conversion rates of only 2 to 3%. Thus, the big analytics market has been gaining traction in the retail market, to leverage the data, with its ability to understand, analyze, and generate valuable insights.
The is Expected to Hold Major Share
The is rigorously looking to strengthen its manufacturing industry, by enhancing its productivity by laying emphasis on improving activities across the supply chain, within the industrial sector in the country. The e-commerce industry in the is proliferating, owing to which, the requirement for efficient supply chain management is on the rise. According to the US Commerce Department, the e-commerce industry in the country rose by over 40% in 2017. As a result, big data is expected to rise significantly, thereby, having a positive impact on the supply chain analytics in the country.
The e-retailers in the North n retail market are rigorously trying to enhance the customer experience, by incorporating same-day delivery, which can effectively be achieved through effective supply chain management. Notably, according to Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business, in early 2018, the retailers in the are expected to foster their investment in the supply chain management, especially in technology upgrade, owing to expansion and rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.
Additionally, startups are trying to venture into the retail space in the region that are raising funds to boost their operational efficiency through big data analytics and other emerging technologies. For instance, A.S. Watson group (ASW) announced a partnership with Rubikloud, a Toronto-based startup, primarily to invest in developing big data capabilities. The former company invested about USD 70 million to enhance the operational efficiency and customer experience through the integration of visualization and machine learning capabilities. As a result, it is projected to propel the supply chain big data analytics market growth in the country.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Supply Chain Big Data Analytics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market trends that influence the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market
Detailed TOC of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Need Of Business Data To Improve Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs
4.4.2 Increasing Concerns About Security Regarding Big Data Analytics
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 By Solution
5.1.1.1 Supply Chain Procurement and Planning Tool
5.1.1.2 Sales and Operations Planning
5.1.1.3 Manufacturing Analytics
5.1.1.4 Transportation and Logistics Analytics
5.1.1.5 Other Solutions (Inventory Planning and Optimization Analytics and Scheduling and Reporting Tools)
5.1.2 By Service
5.1.2.1 Professional Services
5.1.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 On-premise
5.2.2 Cloud
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Retail
5.3.2 Transportation and Logistics
5.3.3 Manufacturing
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SAP SE (SAP)
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Oracle Corporation
6.1.4 MicroStrategy Incorporated
6.1.5 Genpact Limited
6.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.7 Sage Clarity Systems
6.1.8 Tableau
6.1.9 Birst Inc.
6.1.10 Capgemini Group
6.1.11 Kinaxis Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
